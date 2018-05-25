News By Tag
Summit Funding, Inc. Hires New Loan Officer
Eloisa brings a solid background within the mortgage industry. Prior to joining Summit, Eloisa was a Mortgage Loan Originator at Axia Home Loans for about five years. She has worked in the mortgage industry for over 20 years.
"It is an honor to work for a company that is committed to excellence,"
Eloisa has lived in the northern Nevada area for almost 20 years. She has a Bachelor's degree in Accounting.
