 
News By Tag
* Mortgage
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mortgage
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sacramento
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

Summit Funding, Inc. Hires New Loan Officer

 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - May 30, 2018 - PRLog -- Summit Funding, Inc., named Top 40 Mortgage Company in 2017 by Mortgage Executives, announces Eloisa Phelps has joined their Sparks, Nevada branch location.  In this role, Eloisa will be responsible for delivering exceptional and competitive services to exceed our clients' expectations.

Eloisa brings a solid background within the mortgage industry.  Prior to joining Summit, Eloisa was a Mortgage Loan Originator at Axia Home Loans for about five years.  She has worked in the mortgage industry for over 20 years.

"It is an honor to work for a company that is committed to excellence," Eloisa said.  "I am impressed with the support I have received from Todd Scrima and his team. I am thankful that Lew Carr [the Sparks branch manager] persevered on recruiting me. Lew has shown incredible support and guidance during this transition. I am looking forward to assisting the Hispanic community and everyone who is looking to purchase the home of their dreams."

Eloisa has lived in the northern Nevada area for almost 20 years.  She has a Bachelor's degree in Accounting.

Contact
Marketing Department
***@summitfunding.net
End
Source:
Email:***@summitfunding.net Email Verified
Tags:Mortgage
Industry:Mortgage
Location:Sacramento - California - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Summit Funding, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 30, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share