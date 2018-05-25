Summit Funding, Inc. Hires New Loan Officer

Contact

-- Summit Funding, Inc., named Top 40 Mortgage Company in 2017 by Mortgage Executives, announces Eloisa Phelps has joined their Sparks, Nevada branch location. In this role, Eloisa will be responsible for delivering exceptional and competitive services to exceed our clients' expectations.Eloisa brings a solid background within the mortgage industry. Prior to joining Summit, Eloisa was a Mortgage Loan Originator at Axia Home Loans for about five years. She has worked in the mortgage industry for over 20 years."It is an honor to work for a company that is committed to excellence,"Eloisa said. "I am impressed with the support I have received from Todd Scrima and his team. I am thankful that Lew Carr [the Sparks branch manager] persevered on recruiting me. Lew has shown incredible support and guidance during this transition. I am looking forward to assisting the Hispanic community and everyone who is looking to purchase the home of their dreams."Eloisa has lived in the northern Nevada area for almost 20 years. She has a Bachelor's degree in Accounting.