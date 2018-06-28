News By Tag
Consagous Technologies: All Set To Shake The Floor In ConnecTechAsia 2018!
It's a huge event comprising BroadcastAsia, CommunicAsia, and the new NXTAsia where an idea, technology, and business converge. ConnecTechAsia is Asia's largest B2B platform that provides an opportunity to ICT solution providers to stepping out in the global market to meet the requirements of entrepreneurs across the world and offers technological innovation to push entrepreneurs towards a brighter and more connected world.
Our notable IT & software development services include latest emerging technologies like the Augmented Reality, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, and Big Data. We believe in building a trustful long-term relationship with our clients and partners, that's the reason we have generated huge clientele across the world.
ConnecTechAsia provides us an opportunity to meet new prospects, generate our brand awareness and showcase our technology to the foreign buyers.
Major Exhibit Categories Of ConnecTechAsia 2018 Event are :
• Digital Infrastructure
• Enterprise Solutions
• Digital Marketing & E-Commerce
• Smart Devices & Accessories
• Retail Technologies
• Startup
ConnecTechAsia 2018 Venue And Dates
Visit us at Marina Bay Sands & Suntec Singapore
Stand No: BF2-06
Event Details
Dates: 26 - 28 June 2018 (Tue - Thu)
Time: 10am - 6pm
Consagous Technologies
Consagous Technologies (https://www.consagous.com/
Our innovative and creative strategies of designing web & mobile applications allow us to think out of the box so that we can handle projects of all magnitudes in Mobile Application Development and Open Source Development under one shell. Visit our portfolio (https://www.consagous.com/
