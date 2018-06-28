 
Consagous Technologies: All Set To Shake The Floor In ConnecTechAsia 2018!

 
 
MARINA BAY, Singapore - May 29, 2018 - PRLog -- We are happy to announce that Consagous Technologies will participate in ConnecTechAsia event 2018 as an exhibitor on 26 - 28 June 2018  (Tue - Thu) at MBS (Stand No: BF2-06).

It's a huge event comprising BroadcastAsia, CommunicAsia, and the new NXTAsia where an idea, technology, and business converge. ConnecTechAsia is Asia's largest B2B platform that provides an opportunity to ICT solution providers to stepping out in the global market to meet the requirements of entrepreneurs across the world and offers technological innovation to push entrepreneurs towards a brighter and more connected world.

Our notable IT & software development services include latest emerging technologies like the Augmented Reality, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, and Big Data. We believe in building a trustful long-term relationship with our clients and partners, that's the reason we have generated huge clientele across the world.

ConnecTechAsia provides us an opportunity to meet new prospects, generate our brand awareness and showcase our technology to the foreign buyers.

Major Exhibit Categories Of ConnecTechAsia 2018 Event  are :

• Digital Infrastructure
• Enterprise Solutions
• Digital Marketing & E-Commerce
• Smart Devices & Accessories
• Retail Technologies
• Startup

ConnecTechAsia 2018 Venue And Dates
Visit us at Marina Bay Sands & Suntec Singapore

Stand No: BF2-06

Event Details

Dates: 26 - 28 June 2018  (Tue - Thu)

Time:   10am - 6pm

Consagous Technologies
Consagous Technologies (https://www.consagous.com/) is well known for a holistic approach to developing, designing, and delivering end to end IT solutions. Our services are driven by innovation and creativity along with eminence. Till now we have completed hundreds of projects on multiple platforms and technologies like web design & development, Mobile App Development (https://www.consagous.com/services/mobile-application-dev...), Android, iPhone app development, Artificial intelligence,Blockchain, Machine Learning, IoT, DotNetNuke, Drupal,Silverlight, SharePoint, PHP - Symfony2, Flex, Laravel, .NET - Microsoft,Codeigniter, Oracle, MYSQL, LAMP, Magento, Wordpress, and X-Cart Ecommerce Development.

Our innovative and creative strategies of designing web & mobile applications allow us to think out of the box so that we can handle projects of all magnitudes in Mobile Application Development and Open Source Development under one shell. Visit our portfolio (https://www.consagous.com/our-portfolio/) page to know more about our work and how can we assist you.

Contact
Nishant Jain
***@consagous.com
