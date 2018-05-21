News By Tag
QA Mentor Announced to Offer the Best Comparison Testing Service
QA Mentor has announced to offer the best comparison testing services for its clients worldwide. The comparison testing will include software testing to evaluate many aspects such as, performance, quality, functionality, usability, security, etc.
The spokesperson of the company shared the strategy followed by the expert QA professionals of the company as part of comparison testing service, which is briefed below:
Identify competitors
The QA experts will perform thorough research using advanced tools and their years of expertise to find and identify your top competitors.
Research on top competitors
The next step in comparison testing will be to research and analyze products, services, pricing and other characteristics of the competitors. These details will be documented in a professional format.
Define a benchmark
Based on the research data on different competitors, the benchmark points for the software will be defined by the QA experts.
Perform software testing
The next step in the comparison testing service will be to create test cases and run thorough software testing on the client software against the industry benchmark.
Report and Documentation
Based on the software testing, the QA testing experts will provide professional documentation and required reports to gauge the position of the software compared to its competitors. The report will have different metrics to reveal strengths and weaknesses of the software. The report will also disclose information about defects to be resolved or improvisations must be made before launch.
"The comparison testing is a strategic and scientific way to identify the spot of your software in the market. This software testing model also reveals whether we can sustain the competition or not. Anyone can have clear information about their advantages over their competitors. This can be really helpful to assure you capture the market because you know how to put your strengths forward and how to cover your weaknesses. Our comparison testing service has benefited many clients to make their product a big hit.", shared the spokesperson of the company.
According to the shared details, the comparison testing must be used by each business that is launching a software product. The comparison testing service offered by this best software testing company helps its clients to identify areas of enhancement and extensibility to assure the product live up to the consumers' expectations. Furthermore, the comparison testing service helps in defining the best pricing model and marketing plan.
http://www.qamentor.com/
