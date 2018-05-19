Real Earth Purple Haze is Down to Earth Goodness

We just tried this awesome all natural body scrub by Real Earth, and we were astounded by it's wholesome goodness!

BODY SCRUB by Real Earth

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Skincare

• Beauty

• Natural Industry:

• Beauty Location:

• Surprise - Arizona - US Subject:

• Awards

Contact

Family Review Center

***@gmail.com Family Review Center

End

-- Family Review Center has been actively reviewing and awarding great products since 2000. We strive to bring new and unknown great products to families nationwide, that they may not have heard of otherwise. We seek out the very finest from large and small manufacturers, worldwide.We recently discovered a gem! The company is called Real Earth. While they offer many great products that are healthier than their counterparts and good for the earth as well, this product is by far an excellent choice for both genders and all ages.I am speaking of their Purple Haze Coconut Body Scrub. Let's see what our team has concluded.The Purple Haze is a creamy exfoliating Body Scrub. It will leave the skin soft, supple and radiant. It not only revitalizes the skin, it restores it at the cell level, due to the ingredients such as potassium and magnesium. It also helps with muscle aches and tightness because it contains the natural Himalayan salts. Last, but not least, it contains natural antioxidants, such as Pomegranate oil. These help to protect the skin and prevent acne and aging, to some degree.This Body Scrub is suggested for all skin types and for skin conditions and sensitivities, such as acne, rosacea, psoriasis and eczema. It is also great to use on healthy skin that has no know problems, as it will then help with anti-aging and keeping the skin moist and conditioned.INGREDIENTS:Himalayan Sea Salt, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Safflower Oil, Cetyl Alcohol (Natural), Natural Pomegranate Oil. Everything is Plant-Based, Vegan, No Animal Testing, Non GMO, Gluten Free.This one has won our Seal of Approval and has been nominated for the Gold Award Ceremony, which will be held and selected in June of 2018, so stay tuned for more information on that.The company's website is a great place to find this and many other great products that are great for the skin and for the environment. We wish more companies would follow suit, with products we can trust and rely on in all way on all days.View the review here:Our Call For Products is currently OPENSend sample products to us at:Family Review Center16772 W Bell RoadSuite #110-482Surprise, AZ 85374Visit us online www familyreviewcenter dot com