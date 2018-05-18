News By Tag
Songwriter & Artist, Lil David Ruffin Reveals the Hardaway Cover Song Artwork
His Motion Video Snippet of the Hardaway Cover Song will be Released on Instagram at 12:30 AM, EST
"Hardaway cover song by Lil David Ruffin is a very heartfelt and moving song. You can feel the pain in it," said DubMuzik, a Multi-Platinum Producer and In-House Producer for D12.
Antony Langston aka Lil David Ruffin was born in Motor City, Detroit, MI. He grew up on the Westside of Detroit on a street named Sorrento. Later, he noticed a talent he had in songwriting. His love and desire of becoming a professional artist was always on the forefront of his mind. He would stay up and write songs until the early morning. Lil David Ruffin had dreams of writing and performing that became his reality. His career set off when he started meeting producers, such as DubMuzik that took a liking to his passionate inner calling to ignite his music career.
On Thursday May 24, 2018 at 12:30 AM, EST, Lil David Ruffin will officially release a Motion Video Snippet to his cover song, "Hardaway" on his Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/
"I'm a fan of Derez Deshon. He's a phenomenal artist. The original piece gave me chills and had me pondering over my past hardships and learning experiences. I was inspired by the original, Hardaway masterpiece,"
Lil David Ruffin recently had a music video shooting for his single, "Skippin Class" that is one of the 3 songs off of DubMuzik's mixtape, "No Parachute" that recently was released on January 30, 2018. The mixtape made a major impact with local, national, and international coverage. Lil David Ruffin recently released a single, "Better Made ft. Desztro" by dropping it on Facebook. The video has 29,596 people reached, 16,246 views, and 700 shares.
"Better Made ft. Desztro" Music Video: https://www.facebook.com/
"No Parachute" Mixtape: https://dubmuzik313.bandcamp.com/
https://www.youtube.com/
Outside of Lil David Ruffin's music career, he's a business owner of a window washing company, Splash Maintenance"
Follow Lil David Ruffin: Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
For Media & Blog Inquires, please contact Tishawn Marie, publicist@celestialcaringent.com or 209.227.4643.
Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLC is a virtual based Public Relations Boutique. The firm specializes in providing innovative comprehensive communication services. We thrive on creating brand awareness; visibility; and exposure with Local, National, and International coverage. http://www.celestialcaringent.com
