Marilyn Peake Joins SEEAG Board

Marilyn Peake joins the board of Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG), a nonprofit organization that teaches children about the importance of agriculture and the origins of their food.
 
 
Marilyn Peake
Marilyn Peake
 
VENTURA, Calif. - May 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Marilyn Peake, community outreach officer at Ventura County Credit Union, has joined the board of Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG), a nonprofit organization that teaches children about the importance of agriculture and the origins of their food.

"Marilyn brings her passion for education to our board," says Mary Maranville, SEEAG's founder and CEO. "She is deeply involved in the community and we look forward to her input and insight."

Before joining Ventura County Credit Union, Peake worked for CSU Channel Islands and local nonprofit organizations such as Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County.

"My parents were farmworkers when I was a child. At a young age, I saw how hard they worked to reach their dreams," says Peake, who was born and raised in Ventura County. "I like that SEEAG is inspiring children throughout Ventura and Los Angeles counties to dream big, to be in touch with nature and their food, while learning to eat healthy."

Peake also serves on the board of the Mixteco Indigenous Community Organizing Project (MICOP) and the Moorpark Chamber of Commerce. In 2017, the Pacific Coast Business Times presented Peake the Latino Business Award in Finance and Banking as a recognition for her community involvement.


About SEEAG

Founded in 2008, Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is a nonprofit organization that aims to help young students understand the origins of their food by bridging the gap between agriculture and consumption through its agricultural education programming. SEEAG's "The Farm Lab" program based in Ventura County teaches schoolchildren about the origins of their food and the importance of local farmland by providing schools with classroom agricultural education and free field trips to farms. Through this program, over 20,000 elementary school students in Southern California have increased their understanding of the food journey. For more information, visit www.seeag.org or email Mary Maranville at mary@seeag.org.

