SEEAG To Host Its First "Journey of a Lemon" Summer Camp – July 9 – 12
Campers in grades two to five will experience a working garden in action. They will receive hands-on garden learning about plant life cycles, beneficial bugs, soil science and the nutritional value of food.
Campers will follow the "journey of a lemon" to understand the process of how food grown on local farms ends up on their dinner table. There will be plenty of fun too. Campers will take part in games in the garden and create take-home arts and crafts projects. Healthy snacks and local produce are provided. Camp hours are 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The cost is $50 per child, per day. For more information, contact Lisa Emmert, SEEAG education coordinator, at lisa@seeag.org or call 805-901-0213. To register online, go to www.seeag.org/
About SEEAG
Founded in 2008, Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is a nonprofit organization that aims to help young students understand the origins of their food by bridging the gap between agriculture and consumption through its agricultural education programming. SEEAG's "The Farm Lab" program based in Ventura County teaches schoolchildren about the origins of their food and the importance of local farmland by providing schools with classroom agricultural education and free field trips to farms. Through this program, over 20,000 elementary school students in Southern California have increased their understanding of the food journey. For more information, visit www.seeag.org or email Mary Maranville at mary@seeag.org.
Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
