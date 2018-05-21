News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The District of Dreamers of The Future Project Celebrates 5 Years Directing Dreams for DC Youth
Beginning May 23rd, there will be a series of events that will be public & private. In addition, there will be local celebrities, influencers and city officials that will be making appearances at various events and national artists as well. The wildly popular Lightshow will be participating and DC favorite Shy Glizzy just to name a few. The District of Dreamers want to spark a dialogue within the DC Community about the importance of assisting the youth with developing their dreams and to shed light on the many bright students they come in contact with every year. Below, is the list of events:
Upcoming Events:
May 23: Roose Vybz (PUBLIC)- A dynamic student-led community event that brings the school community together through visual art and performances, cultural foods, and music. This will also serve as the unveiling of Roosevelt Row, an artistic initiative that the Future Project students have taken on to celebrate students and staff that are inspirations within the school building. This will take place at Theodore Roosevelt High School and held from 5 PM-8 PM.
May 24: The Soul Experience Retreat (PRIVATE)
May 29-June 1: 4th Annual Dream City Festival (ALL EVENTS PUBLIC)- A 4 day festival which includes activities that merge community and youth culture and celebrate the power of DC Youth.
May 29th: Celebrity Panel | Time: 12:30pm-2pm
May 30th: Ted Talks| Time: 12pm-1pm
May 31st: Dreamseum/Town Hall| 11:45am-12:30pm/
June 1st: Dream City Concert | 3-6pm
June 1: The Passion Starts with E Inspirational Experience (PRIVATE)- A compilation of student expression through fashion, spoken word, and photo stories; curated to challenge, connect, and inspire student and staff leaders to reimagine Eastern as a community that feels like home.
When asked about curating many events for their students, the team states "As the school year is winding down, The District of Dreamers is excited to continue its powerful work of transforming school culture through student leadership, and by organizing school and city-wide events that celebrate the passions, dreams and pride of DC youth."
To learn more information on The Future Project, please visit www.thefutureproject.org and for more in depth information on the events, please visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Candice Nicole PR
candice@candicenicolepr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 21, 2018