The District of Dreamers of The Future Project Celebrates 5 Years Directing Dreams for DC Youth

The Future Project

Media Contact

Candice Nicole PR

candice@candicenicolepr.com Candice Nicole PR

End

-- This is not your ordinary project, this is The Future Project. An initiative that was created to empower the next generation to build the future one dream at a time. As the organization is national, there is a thriving team in Washington, DC made up of men and women who are passionate about the youth and making a change. They refer to themselves as the District of Dreamers and since they have been on the campuses of Cardozo, Eastern and Theodore Roosevelt High Schools, they have been helping to deliver dreams one student at a time.Beginning May 23rd, there will be a series of events that will be public & private. In addition, there will be local celebrities, influencers and city officials that will be making appearances at various events and national artists as well. The wildly popular Lightshow will be participating and DC favorite Shy Glizzy just to name a few. The District of Dreamers want to spark a dialogue within the DC Community about the importance of assisting the youth with developing their dreams and to shed light on the many bright students they come in contact with every year. Below, is the list of events:Upcoming Events:May 23: Roose Vybz (PUBLIC)- A dynamic student-led community event that brings the school community together through visual art and performances, cultural foods, and music. This will also serve as the unveiling of Roosevelt Row, an artistic initiative that the Future Project students have taken on to celebrate students and staff that are inspirations within the school building. This will take place at Theodore Roosevelt High School and held from 5 PM-8 PM.May 24: The Soul Experience Retreat (PRIVATE)May 29-June 1: 4th Annual Dream City Festival (ALL EVENTS PUBLIC)- A 4 day festival which includes activities that merge community and youth culture and celebrate the power of DC Youth.May 29th: Celebrity Panel | Time: 12:30pm-2pmMay 30th: Ted Talks| Time: 12pm-1pmMay 31st: Dreamseum/Town Hall| 11:45am-12:30pm/1pm-2pmJune 1st: Dream City Concert | 3-6pmJune 1: The Passion Starts with E Inspirational Experience (PRIVATE)- A compilation of student expression through fashion, spoken word, and photo stories; curated to challenge, connect, and inspire student and staff leaders to reimagine Eastern as a community that feels like home.When asked about curating many events for their students, the team states "To learn more information on The Future Project, please visit www.thefutureproject.org and for more in depth information on the events, please visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ DistrictofDreamers/ . If there is an event that you're interested in receiving more information on, please email tony.keith@thefutureproject.org. Media outlets who may be interested in covering any of the public events or speaking to a member of the District of Dreamers team please send inquiry to candice@candicenicolepr.com.