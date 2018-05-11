News By Tag
* Mvno
* NWIDA
* Wireless
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Eternity Wireless Joins the National Wireless Independent Dealer Association (NWIDA)
Accessory and Product company becomes the latest Vendor Partner, offering discounts to members.
Eternity Wireless, founded in 2001, is the market leader for more than 10 years and distribute OEMs, branded and aftermarket accessories. They carry a wide range of brand name products including cases, batteries, cables, chargers, screen protection, smart home devices and more.
Eternity Wireless will provide NWIDA members a credit of $25 (off orders over $150) or $50 (off orders over $250) and then 10% off every subsequent order.
"We are excited to join NWIDA. We think there is excellent synergy between Eternity and NWIDA and we're happy to add value to the NWIDA membership."
"We're thrilled to have Eternity Wireless join us", said Adam Wolf – President of NWIDA. "As NWIDA grows, we continue to add Vendor Partners that provide high quality products as well as offer our members additional value. This certainly makes NWIDA stronger."
About NWIDA:
The National Wireless Independent Dealer Association (NWIDA - www.nwida.org) was established to provide competitive balance to the independent wireless retail and repair stores. By taking advantage of extended buying power, NWIDA members save 10-50% on products and services used every day. NWIDA also manages THE LIST, a database of wireless wholesalers which can be accessed for free by anyone in the industry, NWIDA member or not. Wholesalers can also be listed for free. THE LIST is located at www.nwidalist.org.
NWIDA also advocates on behalf of its members and the entire wireless industry on industry-positive and related matters and legislation such as Right-to-Repair.
In addition, NWIDA provides exclusive content to their members, including seminars and webinars, that help the wireless dealer grow their business "smarter, not harder."
Membership is open to any independently owned wireless business and is available in semi-annual and annual options. There is no application fee. NWIDA can be contacted through their website (www.NWIDA.org)
About Eternity Wireless:
Eternity Wireless is a wholesale cellular accessories company founded in 2001 and based in Mason City, Iowa. It is a leader in the market for more than 10 years for the distribution of OEMs, branded and aftermarket accessories, and carries a wide range of brand name products including PureGear, Trident (UAG), TekYa, Skech, Dog & Bone(Incipio)
Media Contact
Adam Wolf
919-694-3298
info@nwida.org
***@nwida.org
9196943298
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse