Brighton Publishing releases "Planet-Alt-Sete-Nine" from author B.J. Neblett

Planet al-sete-nine cover snip

-- Brighton Publishing LLC is pleased to announce the eBook release offrom author B.J. Neblett.It is currently available from multiple eBook vendors, with the print version scheduled for release in early summer of 2018. Both formats will be available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading retailers nationwide. The print version will be distributed through Ingram, the world's largest wholesale book distributor, in addition to being available worldwide through the Xerox Espresso Book Machine network.Synopsis: School teacher Haylee is a happy, normal, slightly geeky twenty something with more than a passing fascination for fantasy video gaming. But when her boyfriend Jake asks her to beta test a new game he is developing for his company, the lines between fantasy and reality soon begin to blur.Haylee is drawn deeper into the ground-breaking game by its advanced artificial intelligence, alienating herself from friends and family. Even the renowned Dr. Cochran, a leading expert on video game addiction, is at a loss to explain Haylee's strange and erratic behavior. As Haylee explores the mystical Planet Alt-Sete-Nine for an elusive princess, Jake frantically searches for a way to hold on to Haylee and her tenuous grasp with reality. Can the powerful Wizardess Azami le Blanc unravel the mystery of the Al-téarièn people? Or will the fierce warrior Cailey be Haylee's salvation?"Showcasing his literary talent, author B.J. Neblett pens a suspenseful edge of your seat novel destined to secure a place in the urban fantasy genre," said Brighton Publishing.After the release of Elysian Dreams in 2011 and Ice Cream Camelot in 2016 which established B.J as a professional recognized author, he continues to write short stories for numerous print, on-line romance and fiction magazines. With, The Lost Princess, BJ has returned to his first and true love. This exciting series promises more of the contemporary fantasy thrills, romance and page turning, alternate reality action readers have come expect. And of course, more of his trademark irony.Today, BJ splits his time between teaching writing at Seattle's famed Hugo House for Writers and speaking about the writing process at the library. When he's not on the mound pitching softball, He can be found at home surrounded by scores of vintage vinyl records, a collection of classic guitars, and a seemingly endless pile of pages of chapters, notes and ideas for his next book Planet Alt-Sete-Nine Book II: Princess Haley.