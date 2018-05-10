NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Expands Sales Department with New Hire

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. announces they have expanded their sales department with the hiring of Evan Schwartz.

-- In April of 2018, Schwartz verbally accepted a sales position with NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and will specialize in Markforged 3D printers. Today, May 14, Schwartz began his tenure at NeoMetrix, expanding the company's sales department. NeoMetrix Technologies Inc. President and CEO, Dan Perreault, expressed his high anticipations for the new hire, stating "We're extremely excited to welcome Evan to NeoMetrix. We believe his past occupational experiences will solidify our sales department and he will undoubtedly add to our company's success as a leading provider of 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping solutions."Before accepting this position at NeoMetrix, Schwartz managed SkyBridge Resources South Orlando Engineering and Industrial Recruiting Division, partnering with local manufacturers and firms to hire the right people. He was the number 2 producing recruiter within 4 months and split his manager's territory. Schwartz also won an award for "most agile" for being able to sell and recruit for all the industries within SkyBridge.Prior to this, Schwartz sold advertising space for a publication which centered around college students. With this position, Schwartz was the top producer on his team and won an award for consistent prospecting. This May, Schwartz graduated from UCF with a degree in Marketing with a Professional Sales Track.Schwartz is settling into his new position nicely this first week, receiving his training on NeoMetrix Technologies' 3D scanning and 3D printing products – focusing primarily on Markforged products which will be his specialty. When asked about his new job, Schwartz provided, "I'm really looking forward to working here at NeoMetrix. The staff here has been great this first week, introducing me to the products and services we provide and getting me trained up on the state of the art technologies we have. I couldn't be more excited to see what the future holds for me here with NeoMetrix Technologies."· Desktop Composite Machines (320mm x 132 mm x 154 mm build volume)o Onyx One – Prints Onyx materialo Onyx Pro – Prints Onyx and Fiberglasso Mark Two – Prints Onyx, Fiberglass, Carbon Fiber, Kevlar and High Temperature Fiberglass (Mark Two Nylon also available)· Industrial Composite Machines (330 mm x 270 mm x 200 mm build volume)o X3 – Prints Onyx materialo X5 – Prints Onyx and Fiberglasso X7 – Prints Onyx, Fiberglass, Carbon Fiber, Kevlar and High Temperature Fiberglass (X7 Nylon also available)· Industrial Metal Machines (250 mm x 220 mm x 200 mm build volume)o Metal X – Prints High-end Stainless Steel, Tool Steels, Aluminums, Inconel and TitaniumNeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)is a leading provider of solutions for rapid product development throughout the southeastern United States, focusing on 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping. NeoMetrix is a value added reseller for SpaceClaim, Creaform and Geomagic Software. NeoMetrix is a licensed distributor of a variety of 3D scanning and printing devices. NeoMetrix also offers engineering consulting and technical services that focus on assisting clients with improving product quality and reducing design cycles.· Contact NeoMetrixo admin@neometrixtech.como (888) 696-7226· Visit their websiteNeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. is a registered trademark or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.