NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Expands Sales Department with New Hire
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. announces they have expanded their sales department with the hiring of Evan Schwartz.
Before accepting this position at NeoMetrix, Schwartz managed SkyBridge Resources South Orlando Engineering and Industrial Recruiting Division, partnering with local manufacturers and firms to hire the right people. He was the number 2 producing recruiter within 4 months and split his manager's territory. Schwartz also won an award for "most agile" for being able to sell and recruit for all the industries within SkyBridge.
Prior to this, Schwartz sold advertising space for a publication which centered around college students. With this position, Schwartz was the top producer on his team and won an award for consistent prospecting. This May, Schwartz graduated from UCF with a degree in Marketing with a Professional Sales Track.
Schwartz is settling into his new position nicely this first week, receiving his training on NeoMetrix Technologies' 3D scanning and 3D printing products – focusing primarily on Markforged products which will be his specialty. When asked about his new job, Schwartz provided, "I'm really looking forward to working here at NeoMetrix. The staff here has been great this first week, introducing me to the products and services we provide and getting me trained up on the state of the art technologies we have. I couldn't be more excited to see what the future holds for me here with NeoMetrix Technologies."
Markforged 3D Printers now available from NeoMetrix Technologies include:
· Desktop Composite Machines (320mm x 132 mm x 154 mm build volume)
o Onyx One – Prints Onyx material
o Onyx Pro – Prints Onyx and Fiberglass
o Mark Two – Prints Onyx, Fiberglass, Carbon Fiber, Kevlar and High Temperature Fiberglass (Mark Two Nylon also available)
· Industrial Composite Machines (330 mm x 270 mm x 200 mm build volume)
o X3 – Prints Onyx material
o X5 – Prints Onyx and Fiberglass
o X7 – Prints Onyx, Fiberglass, Carbon Fiber, Kevlar and High Temperature Fiberglass (X7 Nylon also available)
· Industrial Metal Machines (250 mm x 220 mm x 200 mm build volume)
o Metal X – Prints High-end Stainless Steel, Tool Steels, Aluminums, Inconel and Titanium
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. is a registered trademark or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
