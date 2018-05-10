 
News By Tag
* 3d Printing
* 3d Scanning
* Reverse Engineering
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lake Mary
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Expands Sales Department with New Hire

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. announces they have expanded their sales department with the hiring of Evan Schwartz.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* 3d Printing
* 3d Scanning
* Reverse Engineering

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Lake Mary - Florida - US

Subject:
* Executives

LAKE MARY, Fla. - May 15, 2018 - PRLog -- In April of 2018, Schwartz verbally accepted a sales position with NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and will specialize in Markforged 3D printers. Today, May 14th, Schwartz began his tenure at NeoMetrix, expanding the company's sales department. NeoMetrix Technologies Inc. President and CEO, Dan Perreault, expressed his high anticipations for the new hire, stating "We're extremely excited to welcome Evan to NeoMetrix. We believe his past occupational experiences will solidify our sales department and he will undoubtedly add to our company's success as a leading provider of 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping solutions."

Before accepting this position at NeoMetrix, Schwartz managed SkyBridge Resources South Orlando Engineering and Industrial Recruiting Division, partnering with local manufacturers and firms to hire the right people. He was the number 2 producing recruiter within 4 months and split his manager's territory. Schwartz also won an award for "most agile" for being able to sell and recruit for all the industries within SkyBridge.

Prior to this, Schwartz sold advertising space for a publication which centered around college students. With this position, Schwartz was the top producer on his team and won an award for consistent prospecting. This May, Schwartz graduated from UCF with a degree in Marketing with a Professional Sales Track.

Schwartz is settling into his new position nicely this first week, receiving his training on NeoMetrix Technologies' 3D scanning and 3D printing products – focusing primarily on Markforged products which will be his specialty. When asked about his new job, Schwartz provided, "I'm really looking forward to working here at NeoMetrix. The staff here has been great this first week, introducing me to the products and services we provide and getting me trained up on the state of the art technologies we have. I couldn't be more excited to see what the future holds for me here with NeoMetrix Technologies."

Markforged 3D Printers now available from NeoMetrix Technologies include:

·         Desktop Composite Machines (320mm x 132 mm x 154 mm build volume)

o   Onyx One – Prints Onyx material

o   Onyx Pro – Prints Onyx and Fiberglass

o   Mark Two – Prints Onyx, Fiberglass, Carbon Fiber, Kevlar and High Temperature Fiberglass (Mark Two Nylon also available)

·         Industrial Composite Machines (330 mm x 270 mm  x 200 mm build volume)

o   X3 – Prints Onyx material

o   X5 – Prints Onyx and Fiberglass

o   X7 – Prints Onyx, Fiberglass, Carbon Fiber, Kevlar and High Temperature Fiberglass (X7 Nylon also available)

·         Industrial Metal Machines (250 mm  x 220 mm x 200 mm build volume)

o   Metal X – Prints High-end Stainless Steel, Tool Steels, Aluminums, Inconel and Titanium

About NeoMetrix:

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net) is a leading provider of solutions for rapid product development throughout the southeastern United States, focusing on 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping. NeoMetrix is a value added reseller for SpaceClaim, Creaform and Geomagic Software. NeoMetrix is a licensed distributor of a variety of 3D scanning and printing devices. NeoMetrix also offers engineering consulting and technical services that focus on assisting clients with improving product quality and reducing design cycles.


For more information on NeoMetrix Products & Services:
·         Contact NeoMetrix

o   admin@neometrixtech.com

o   (888) 696-7226

·         Visit their website

o   http://3dscanningservices.net

 NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. is a registered trademark or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.
Inside Sales & Marketing Dept.
***@neometrixtech.com
End
Source:
Email:***@neometrixtech.com Email Verified
Tags:3d Printing, 3d Scanning, Reverse Engineering
Industry:Engineering
Location:Lake Mary - Florida - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 15, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share