How will Astrology Influence the Royal Wedding?

Astrologers make predictions for the day of the Royal Wedding and reveal the good and bad.

-- A recently made, detailed astrological analysis of the day of the Royal Wedding, reveals that the event itself will be a success, as will the relationship, but there are a few problems that could spell trouble.This analysis applies the principles of Vedic astrology, to May 19th, 2018. This takes into account factors that are specific to marriages and important life events. This piece also correlates these astrological findings against numerological factors.This article has been written by the astrologers of the astrology website, PowerFortunes.com and is available at, https://medium.com/@powerfort/the-astrology-of-the-royal-wedding-459cfc622610 . This contains an image of the horoscope chart used. Editors may quote and use any part of the article, whilst referring to the source.This analysis shows that Prince Harry will be dominant partner in this relationship and will lead the way. There will be a background of love and affection in this relationship and this will help the relationship to prosper and grow. However, there is a potential for problems such as ego struggles and stubborn disagreements.The wedding will take place under the zodiac of Gemini and constellation of 'Punarvasu'. Three numbers influence the fortunes of this relationship, those being 1, 5 and 8. Of these, '5' is favourable, but '1' and '8', are not. This indicates that the respective in-laws will maintain cordial ties, but also a respectful distance. If there are differences, these will be worked out in a mature, sensible manner.