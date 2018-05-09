Gartex is All Set to Bring Denim Value Chain Under One Roof

Denim Zone has been Introduced to Boost the Opportunities in the Garment and Textile Industry.

Mex Exhibitions Pvt Ltd

9 LGF, Sant Nagar, New Delhi

***@mexexhibits.com

-- New Delhi, April 2018: India's leading trade show completely dedicated to garmenting and textile manufacturing solutions and technologies, Gartex is scheduled from 18-20 August 2018. Spread over 1, 00,000 sq. ft. of the exhibit area, the show will be held across 4 halls in Pragati Maidan. More than 150 companies will display around 300 brands.Gartex is a great platform to highlight your product range to the key decision makers. Taking part in this event will offer many avenues to branch out B2B trading. Broad exhibit categories include Embroidery machines, Cutting and Sewing machines, Fabrics & accessories, Needles & threads, Laundry & washing equipment, Finishing equipment, Laser cutting machines, Digital textile printing machines, Automation and Softwares.Gartex 2018 will focus on the latest developments under four distinct sections namely DIGITEX: An exclusive focus on Digital Textile Printing Technology, EMBROIDERY MACHINES: Highlighting innovations in Embroidery sector, GARMENTING & APPAREL MACHINERY: Showcasing technological developments in the Garment & Apparel Manufacturing Sector and FABRIC & ACCESSORIES PAVILION: Specially crafted to facilitating exhibitors dealing in fabric & accessories sectors with more focused business environment. A trending Denim Zone will be showcased along with the mentioned show highlights.This year, Gartex has collaborated with Denim Manufacturers Association (DMA) of India and have specially created a Denim Zone to provide a platform for denim manufacturers to showcase denim products.Along with the fabric and textile, the show would prove beneficial for the value chain of Denim including a gamut of accessories like zipper, buttons, finishing equipment and laundry equipments. Companies like Aarvee Denims & Export Ltd., Anubha Industries Private Limited, Bhaskar Industries Pvt. Ltd., Ginni International Ltd., Mahak Creations Pvt. Ltd., Jindal Worldwide Ltd., LNJ Denim (Unit RSWM Ltd.), Ultra Denim Pvt. Ltd., Modern Denim Ltd., Partap Spintex Pvt. Ltd., Vinod Denim Ltd., Mafatlal Industries Ltd., Oswal Denims (Prop.Oswal Woolen Mills Ltd.), Nandan Denim Ltd., Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd. and many more are showcasing their product range in the Denim Zone.Being one of its kind, the Denim Zone will provide a lot of opportunities to the Designers, Merchandisers, Apparel Brands, Fabric Sourcing Teams From Top Apparel Brands/Export Houses, Garment/Denim Fabricators & Manufacturers and Buying Houses, Gartex guarantees expanded business contacts through corporate networking alongside locating & reaching out to the target customers.