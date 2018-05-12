News By Tag
Qaasim and The Juggernaut War Party LIVE on the GingerNewYork TV Show in New York City
Kicking off the GNY Summer Band Series is Qaasim & the Juggernaut War Party (JWP) from Brooklyn, New York. Friday, May 18, 2018, Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios, RSVP For Studio Audience. Spectrum Ch. 34 and HD 1995, 2pm.
You may remember Qaasim from his awesome run on American Idol Season 14, when he performed with Chris Brown and Pitbull and was lavished with praise from J-Lo, Harry Connick Jr. and Keith Urban.
After returning from American Idol, The Juggernaut War Party concept was birthed at AFROPUNK Brooklyn Battle of the Bands on June 22, 2015, when Qaasim and his band mates entered the contest to showcase their skills and original Funk/Rock/HipHop/
https://www.youtube.com/
Upcoming Performance:
Qaasim & The Juggernaut War Party
Knitting Factory - Brooklyn
361 Metropolitan Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Sunday May 27, 2018
Doors: 7:30pm / Show 8:00pm
For More Information:
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @QaasimOfficial
Instagram: @QaasimOfficial
Event Coordinator:
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
