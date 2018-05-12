Qaasim and The Juggernaut War Party LIVE on the GingerNewYork TV Show in New York City

Kicking off the GNY Summer Band Series is Qaasim & the Juggernaut War Party (JWP) from Brooklyn, New York. Friday, May 18, 2018, Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios, RSVP For Studio Audience. Spectrum Ch. 34 and HD 1995, 2pm.