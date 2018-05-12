 
Industry News





May 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
13121110987

Qaasim and The Juggernaut War Party LIVE on the GingerNewYork TV Show in New York City

Kicking off the GNY Summer Band Series is Qaasim & the Juggernaut War Party (JWP) from Brooklyn, New York. Friday, May 18, 2018, Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios, RSVP For Studio Audience. Spectrum Ch. 34 and HD 1995, 2pm.
 
 
Qaasim and The Juggernaut War Party - Brooklyn, New York
Qaasim and The Juggernaut War Party - Brooklyn, New York
 
NEW YORK - May 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Qaasim & The Juggernaut War Party: Founded by frontman Qaasim Middleton (American Idol, Naked Brothers Band, HBO's "The Music In Me", Netflix "The Get Down", FX "Atlanta")  Juggernaut War Party is quite a collective, consisting of Qaasim Middleton, (lead vocals, guitar), his brother Khalil Middleton (vocals, MPC), lead guitarists Jonah Hudson, Emmet Sher and Joseph Deadwiley, drummer Andres Valbuena, keyboardists Jack Gruber, Tyjhai Stephens and Francisco Haye, with Ethan Cohn and Paul Johnson on bass and Wayne Mickens and Toni Seawright as backing vocals.

You may remember Qaasim from his awesome run on American Idol Season 14, when he performed with Chris Brown and Pitbull and was lavished with praise from J-Lo, Harry Connick Jr. and Keith Urban.

After returning from American Idol, The Juggernaut War Party concept was birthed at AFROPUNK Brooklyn Battle of the Bands on June 22, 2015, when Qaasim and his band mates entered the contest to showcase their skills and original Funk/Rock/HipHop/Soul fusion material. They did extremely well for a brand new group, making it to the very end, eliminated in the Finals. Qaasim & The Juggernaut War Party returned the following year and won the online voting round and the preliminary round and went on to win Runner-Ups in the Finals and, thus, won a spot to perform live on stage at the AFROPUNK Festival. This group will absolutely delight you with music that will touch your heart and soul.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oGFBSzrjRag



Upcoming Performance:
Qaasim & The Juggernaut War Party
Knitting Factory - Brooklyn
361 Metropolitan Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Sunday May 27, 2018
Doors: 7:30pm / Show 8:00pm

For More Information:
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/qaasimmiddleton/juggernaut-in-the-...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JuggernautWarParty
Twitter: @QaasimOfficial
Instagram: @QaasimOfficial

Event Coordinator:  Zubay Rich

GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.

GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.  It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.

Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652

Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
Page Updated Last on: May 12, 2018
