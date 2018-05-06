News By Tag
The Nexxus Solutions Group presents Joe Castillo
World-renowned Sand Artist and motivational speaker, Joe Castillo, shares inspiration.
About Nexxus Solutions Group
Nexxus Solutions Groups services the U.S Insurance Industry, delivering quality repairs and service. They handle construction and repairs on residential and commercial properties. They have a team of the best contractors and service providers in the industry.
About the Artist
Joe Castillo has impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of people world wide as both a professional speaker and an amazing storyteller. SandStory consists of art images created by Joe Castillo as he draws in sand. This captivating performance is scored and choreographed to live or recorded music with a video projected on a screen for large audiences. These powerful, fluid stories have been seen by hundreds of thousands of people leaving them with a sense of awe.
https://sandstory.com
http://nexxussg.com/
Media Contact
Barbara Fraim
***@websuasion.com
