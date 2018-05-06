 
Industry News





The Nexxus Solutions Group presents Joe Castillo

World-renowned Sand Artist and motivational speaker, Joe Castillo, shares inspiration.
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - May 11, 2018 - PRLog -- The Nexxus Solutions Group presents Joe Castillo, guest speaker at their second annual National Conference at the Hyatt Regency on International Drive in Orlando FL May 15-17. Joe's performance on the 16th will be approximately 30 minutes including his world-renowned Sand Art and motivational storytelling. The topic will be inspiring others and maximizing your business potential through creativity.

About Nexxus Solutions Group
Nexxus Solutions Groups services the U.S Insurance Industry, delivering quality repairs and service. They handle construction and repairs on residential and commercial properties. They have a team of the best contractors and service providers in the industry.

About the Artist
Joe Castillo has impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of people world wide as both a professional speaker and an amazing storyteller. SandStory consists of art images created by Joe Castillo as he draws in sand. This captivating performance is scored and choreographed to live or recorded music with a video projected on a screen for large audiences. These powerful, fluid stories have been seen by hundreds of thousands of people leaving them with a sense of awe.

https://sandstory.com

http://nexxussg.com/

Media Contact
Barbara Fraim
***@websuasion.com
End
Source:The Websuasion Group LLC
Email:***@websuasion.com Email Verified
Keynote Speaker, Motivational Speaker, Sand Artist
Entertainment
Orlando - Florida - United States
Events
