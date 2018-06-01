The World Gas Conference presents Joe Castillo

Contact

-- The World Gas Conference, the world's largest global gas conference, presents Joe Castillo Joe will be performing his SandArt and speaking for 5-10 minutes about the location for the next conference.About the WGC 2018The 27th World Gas Conference (WGC 2018) will be held in Washington DC June 25-29. It will host over 600 of the industry's speakers from all over the world. The conference has been held triennially by the International Gas Union (IGU) since 1931. This marks the first time that the global gas industry event will be held in a country that is both the world's largest gas consumer and gas producer.About the Artist:Joe Castillo has impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of people world wide as both a professional speaker and an amazing storyteller. SandStory consists of art images created by Joe Castillo as he draws in sand. This captivating performance is scored and choreographed to live or recorded music with a video projected on a screen for large audiences. These powerful, fluid stories have been seen by hundreds of thousands of people leaving them with a sense of awe.