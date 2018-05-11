News By Tag
New Technology Ensures Secure Wire Transfers for Home Buyers/Sellers
Vialok's technology allows title agents, real estate agents, and underwriters a secure solution for making requests for, and approving changes to settlement instructions with end users—while preventing hackers and scammers from accessing banking and other personal data. The Vialok solution requires end users to securely approve or deny changes to disbursement or payment instructions.
Jacob (Jake) Kakareka is Vialok's Board of Advisors Financial Crimes Expert. Jake has been instrumental in developing security protocols, both physical and cyber, for the military. In his current capacity with the Florida Counter Drug Program, he is involved in research, analysis, and distribution of complex information on large- scale domestic and international narco-terror related crime. "The technology has multiple layers of user authentication without slowing the process down or making it difficult for someone to use," says Kakareka.
Powered by Keypasco®, Vialok provides multi-channel protection against real estate and fraud scams such as email spoofing, device tampering (including cloning, debugging, and more), user credential interception, and gaps in security. This patented technology fully integrates with any platform so title agents have the capability of administering their own accounts without having to login to another website. The user downloads a simple app, which registers both device and user making it less intrusive, no personal information is harvested or stored from the user- the software authenticates the device each time the user initiates a change.
Vialok was launched in 2015 by Stewart Holley and David Harrington. The pair saw a need for a secure method of wire transactions. The company's mission is to provide fraud mitigation solutions that are secure, affordable, effective and easy to implement. The company is located at 933 Lee Rd., Suite 100, in Orlando, Florida. They can be reached athttp://www.vialok.com/
