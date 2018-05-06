News By Tag
Local Church Reopens Historic Fire Station to Help Community in Need
A grand opening/ribbon cutting celebration will be held May 24, from 4:00pm until 6:00pm. Mayor of Ormond Beach, Bill Partington will be on hand to support the ribbon cutting at 4:15pm. Appetizers and desserts will be served.
Salty Church, established in 2005 under the leadership of Pastor Robbie O'Brien, has the mission to rescue and empower disciples for Jesus. In November 2017, the Ormond Beach church launched a two-year strategic initiative called Uncharted. The initiative focused on the Bible verse Proverbs 16:9, which (paraphrased)
Empowering people to serve and rescue is central to Salty Church, and the Rescue Station was birthed from the most recent strategic initiative. The new "Rescue Station", appropriately located in a historic Fire House, will carry out that mission and effectively serve the local community.
The vision of this Rescue Station is for the local community to have a place to go when they need help. The plan is to discern the need then help connect people with existing government services and other local service providers that are uniquely designed to meet their need. When there is no existing service available, Salty Church will do its best to help.
The mission to rescue and empower disciples for Jesus guides the church's strategy for the Rescue Station. Robbie O'Brien, lead pastor of Salty Church, says, "We never want to be in the position of enabling people by giving random handouts, solving their temporary short term problems for just a few days. We want to empower people to be as healthy and as self-sufficient as possible, and ultimately we want everyone to know that Jesus is the hope they need."
The Rescue Station will not replace community services. O'Brien explained, "We are not a 911 emergency center like a fire or police station, the city already provides that service. Similarly, we do not want to recreate services that already exist. We believe in the power of partnership. For example, we are not a homeless ministry, there are already other ministries that help in that area of need. We will point people to existing ministries that can help meet that unique need. We desire to efficiently maximize existing local resources."
"This is a new and evolving ministry that will develop over the next few months and years. This is just the beginning," O'Brien said. "We cannot wait to see how the community, especially when we work together, will be positively impacted by this ministry. Knowing that when we empower one, we empower many."
If you are interested in partnering with Salty Church, or know of someone who needs help, please call, email, or stop by the new Salty Church Rescue Station. For more information, contact: 386.615.9180, office@salty.org. Learn more about Salty Church at https://salty.org.
Robbie O'Brien, lead pastor
***@salty.org
