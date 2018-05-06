News By Tag
Cambridge Place Grand Opens on Saturday, May 19
"Cambridge Place is an incredible new community situated near the lush rolling foothills of Gilroy," said Morgan Sterling, Marketing Manager for Lennar Bay Area. "It's located near great recreation in a family-focused atmosphere. Our new homes also showcase modern layouts and features for an elevated lifestyle that meets the needs of today's busy families."
CalAtlantic Homes has joined Lennar's family of companies to create the leading homebuilder nationwide. Together, the two are combined in their effort of helping families move into the next stage of their life with a brand-new home.
Homeshoppers have four distinctive floorplans to choose from that range in size from 2,407 to 2,815 square feet of living space. Offering four bedrooms and three bathrooms, each of these home designs showcase open-concept layouts centered around spacious great rooms, gourmet kitchens with center island workstations and spacious pantries, second-floor laundry rooms and expansive master suites. Flexibile room options allow homebuyers to personalize the home of their dreams, with options that include dens, indoor-outdoor California rooms, additional bedrooms and more per plan.
Featuring a small town atmosphere, Cambridge Place is located near award-winning parks, premier shopping centers, golf courses and the Gilroy Premium Outlets and historic downtown. Wine enthusiasts will delight in the variety of local family-owned wineries along the 28-mile Santa Clara Wine Trail. Quick access to Highway 101 also makes Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz, the San Joaquin Valley and San Francisco an easy commute away.
The Grand Opening will take place on Saturday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Welcome Home Center, located at 8754 Baxter way in Gilroy. Visit us online (https://www.lennar.com/
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
949-283-0202
