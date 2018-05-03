News By Tag
3D Industries expands services to the cosmetics industry & attendees of Cosmoprof
- 3D Industries is now offering custom development and production for the cosmetics industry with a full range of private label bags, cases, custom aprons, branded apparel, and accessory options.
3D offers a wide range of service options; luggage, carry cases, custom salon apparel and accessories, brush holders, aprons, branded apparel, and more.
3D has a large network of direct factory relationships with over 30 years of manufacturing technical bags, luggage, carry cases, apparel and accessories to a higher quality with start to finish management for your production; we are experts with all the variables in the manufacturing chain. 3D's services are perfect for cosmetics companies looking to source production for custom designs, colors, prints, or technical soft good development. We have many years working for million dollar brands worldwide; the knowledge that comes from years of experience making luggage and apparel gives 3D Industries the edge over other private label manufacturing firms.
"3D Industries is already producing high quality bags, cases, and branded apparel for many sports and technical markets. The cosmetics markets works very well with our business capabilities. We are experts at custom storage options, specialty fabrics, technical functionality, etc.. Features that exemplify a quality brand. The modern cosmetics markets demands a higher standard, we would like to meet this demand." Said Mike Mendoza, 3D's Marketing Director.
About 3D Industries
For over 30 years, 3D Industries has manufactured custom technical clothing, luggage sportswear, and accessories for top brands worldwide. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, USA their team of designers, developers and production professionals are experts that understand technical apparel and accessories, from aesthetics and trends, to the performance logistics for many sports and apparel industries. 3D industries factories are capable of producing a wide range of technical apparel products and sportswear and are compliant to the highest level of quality standards and timeline assurance in the business.
