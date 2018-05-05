Hooplah The Documentary Free Screening for the Elmhurst community

Sponsored by Sustain DuPage, Pilot Pete's Coffee & Miss Dottie's Pound Cake & many generous private citizens.

--Sponsored by Sustain DuPage, Pilot Pete's Coffee and Treats & Miss Dottie's Pound Cake & many generous private citizens: Sustain DuPage, a non-profit creating opportunities to learn and live DuPage sustainability culture, has teamed up with Nicole Virgil and her family to support and video-document their struggle to gain permission from the City of Elmhurst to maintain a seasonal hoop house in their back yard that protects their vegetables through the winter.An expert panel will take questions from the audience following the 65 minutevideo.: Saturday, May 5th, 20184:45 PM - Refreshments served5:00 PM - 8PM — Video Screening, Q&A: The Abbey 407 West St. Charles Road Elmhurst, IL 60126RSVP: nvirgil@me.comhttps://www.facebook.com/events/167981400584369/Stop by Pilot Pete's Coffee and Treats on Friday May 4th!128 W First St Elmhurst IL 60126