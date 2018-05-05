 
Industry News





Hooplah The Documentary Free Screening for the Elmhurst community

Sponsored by Sustain DuPage, Pilot Pete's Coffee & Miss Dottie's Pound Cake & many generous private citizens.
 
ELMHURST, Ill. - May 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Hooplah! The Documentary - Premiere Free Screening for the community

Sponsored by Sustain DuPage, Pilot Pete's Coffee and Treats & Miss Dottie's Pound Cake & many generous private citizens

WHAT: Sustain DuPage, a non-profit creating opportunities to learn and live DuPage sustainability culture, has teamed up with Nicole Virgil and her family to support and video-document their struggle to gain permission from the City of Elmhurst to maintain a seasonal hoop house in their back yard that protects their vegetables through the winter.

An expert panel will take questions from the audience following the 65 minute
video.

WHEN: Saturday, May 5th, 2018
4:45 PM - Refreshments served
5:00 PM - 8PM — Video Screening, Q&A

WHERE: The Abbey 407 West St. Charles Road Elmhurst, IL 60126
RSVP: nvirgil@me.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/167981400584369/

Stop by Pilot Pete's Coffee and Treats on Friday May 4th!
128 W First St Elmhurst IL 60126
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/pilotpetescoffeetreats/
INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/pilotpetescoffee/

Contact
Gary Batchelder
Pilot Petes Coffee and treats
gary@pilotpetescoffee.com
6305188078
End
Source:Sustain DuPage
Email:***@pilotpetescoffee.com Email Verified
Hooplah, Hopplah Elmhurst, Hooplah Documentary
Food
Elmhurst - Illinois - United States
Projects
