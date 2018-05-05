News By Tag
Hooplah The Documentary Free Screening for the Elmhurst community
Sponsored by Sustain DuPage, Pilot Pete's Coffee & Miss Dottie's Pound Cake & many generous private citizens.
WHAT: Sustain DuPage, a non-profit creating opportunities to learn and live DuPage sustainability culture, has teamed up with Nicole Virgil and her family to support and video-document their struggle to gain permission from the City of Elmhurst to maintain a seasonal hoop house in their back yard that protects their vegetables through the winter.
An expert panel will take questions from the audience following the 65 minute
video.
WHEN: Saturday, May 5th, 2018
4:45 PM - Refreshments served
5:00 PM - 8PM — Video Screening, Q&A
WHERE: The Abbey 407 West St. Charles Road Elmhurst, IL 60126
RSVP: nvirgil@me.com
Stop by Pilot Pete's Coffee and Treats on Friday May 4th!
128 W First St Elmhurst IL 60126
Contact
Gary Batchelder
Pilot Petes Coffee and treats
gary@pilotpetescoffee.com
6305188078
