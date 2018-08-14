News By Tag
Balancing Pet Chakra Class - Available Worldwide
Believe it or not your pet has chakras too!
Balancing your pet's chakras enhances physical, emotional, behavioral and mental health and for you too.
Reasons why to balance your pet's and your chakras too:
Addressing issues such as:
Anxiety - shifts anxiety to calm – pacing, barking, hyper pets to calm
Digestion – eases and improves digestion and elimination
Kidney Disease - supports health of kidneys
Cancer – supports immune system to support strengthening body
Overwhelm with grief, sadness, depression – get relief, have more joy and peace
Consumed with anger, aggression – get relief to have more peace and calm
And more…
Vicki is teaching a Pet Chakra Balancing Class open to people locally, nationally and internationally.
Classes will be held 1 hour a week every other week for 14 weeks starting:
Tuesday May 22nd – August 14th, 2018
5:00 – 6:00 pm Pacific Time via LIVE teleconference and FaceBook Group
Each class goes in-depth with each of the 7 main chakras.
Participants receive lecture documents, class recording, supplemental videos and handouts enriching their learning experience. And have this information as a resource tool the rest of their lives.
And your pet and you will have an enhanced bonding experience with each other deepening your connection.
Register with this link: http://www.vimiere.com/
Vicki is available for interviews.
Contact
Vicki Draper
Healing Your Animal, Inc.
***@healingyouranimal.com
