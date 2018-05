Balancing Pet Chakra Class - Available Worldwide

Vicki with X - Heart Chakra

-- Animal Communicator, Vicki Draper, is a highly regarded modern-day Dr. Dolittle and author in the Seattle area supportiing animals with wellness during every stage of your animal's life. Vicki works with 4-legged and 2-legged, claws and paws with calming anxious animals, natural pain relief, surgery recovery and transitioning. She serves clients locally, nationally and internationally.Believe it or not your pet has chakras too!Balancing your pet's chakras enhances physical, emotional, behavioral and mental health and for you too.Reasons why to balance your pet's and your chakras too:Addressing issues such as:Anxiety - shifts anxiety to calm – pacing, barking, hyper pets to calmDigestion – eases and improves digestion and eliminationKidney Disease - supports health of kidneysCancer – supports immune system to support strengthening bodyOverwhelm with grief, sadness, depression – get relief, have more joy and peaceConsumed with anger, aggression – get relief to have more peace and calmAnd more…Vicki is teaching a Pet Chakra Balancing Class open to people locally, nationally and internationally.Classes will be held 1 hour a week every other week for 14 weeks starting:Tuesday May 22nd – August 14th, 20185:00 – 6:00 pm Pacific Time via LIVE teleconference and FaceBook GroupEach class goes in-depth with each of the 7 main chakras.Participants receive lecture documents, class recording, supplemental videos and handouts enriching their learning experience. And have this information as a resource tool the rest of their lives.And your pet and you will have an enhanced bonding experience with each other deepening your connection.Register with this link: http://www.vimiere.com/ ChakraStudyGroup.php Vicki is available for interviews.