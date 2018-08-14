 
Balancing Pet Chakra Class - Available Worldwide

 
 
Vicki with X - Heart Chakra
Vicki with X - Heart Chakra
 
BOTHELL, Wash. - May 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Animal Communicator, Vicki Draper, is a highly regarded modern-day Dr. Dolittle and author in the Seattle area supportiing animals with wellness during every stage of your animal's life. Vicki works with 4-legged and 2-legged, claws and paws with calming anxious animals, natural pain relief, surgery recovery and transitioning. She serves clients locally, nationally and internationally.

Believe it or not your pet has chakras too!

Balancing your pet's chakras enhances physical, emotional, behavioral and mental health and for you too.

Reasons why to balance your pet's and your chakras too:

Addressing issues such as:

Anxiety  - shifts anxiety to calm – pacing, barking, hyper pets to calm

Digestion – eases and improves digestion and elimination

Kidney Disease  - supports health of kidneys

Cancer – supports immune system to support strengthening body

Overwhelm with grief, sadness, depression – get relief, have more joy and peace

Consumed with anger, aggression – get relief to have more peace and calm

And more…

Vicki is teaching a Pet Chakra Balancing Class open to people locally, nationally and internationally.

Classes will be held 1 hour a week every other week for 14 weeks starting:

Tuesday May 22nd – August 14th, 2018

5:00 – 6:00 pm Pacific Time via LIVE teleconference and FaceBook Group

Each class goes in-depth with each of the 7 main chakras.

Participants receive lecture documents, class recording, supplemental videos and handouts enriching their learning experience.  And have this information as a resource tool the rest of their lives.

And your pet and you will have an enhanced bonding experience with each other deepening your connection.

Register with this link: http://www.vimiere.com/ChakraStudyGroup.php

Vicki is available for interviews.

Vicki Draper
Healing Your Animal, Inc.
***@healingyouranimal.com
Source:Healing Your Animal, Inc.
