ADIC 2018: SAVE THE DATE 3rd edition held on 26-27 October 2018

--he African Infrastructure Development Partnership (AFIDEP), a Swiss-based organization, is announcing his 3rd edition of the African Development Investment Convention (ADIC) in Zurich, Switzerland planned for October 26-27, 2018. https://www.adic.afidep.com/The ADIC is a one-stop-shop and access point to entering the African market. It is an annual convention that is devoted exclusively to promoting Africa as an investment hub through public-private partnerships, project-investor matching, and showcasing of bankable projects across all sectors.The ADIC is an international convention meant to attract investors, decision makers including head of states, development finance institution, funding institutions, researcher, thought leaders, regulatory bodies and entrepreneurs across the globe. ADIC will act as the platform to network among likeminded individuals, and a forum for improving investment, development and governance practice in Africa.. Therefore, ADIC will showcase alternative approaches to African development through bankable project submission, presentation and investor's matchmaking and offer award for those who are doing good work in Africa and globally.It's time to change the narrative, to separate the rhetoric from the reality, the fact from the fiction. Take the opportunity to meet young entrepreneurs, achievers, dynamic people and global investors. Let's continue shedding light on this amazing eclectic continent that has so much to offer.The convention comprises of the following key components, Conference Plenary and Expert Panel Sessions, Do-Tanks, Market Link Platform, the Business Exhibition, Gala Dinner and social and award activities.The 3ADIC is building on the achievements of the past. Based on our experience and realization, it is positioned to offer more values to attendees of all categories. This year the ADIC aims to attract more than 1000 delegates, 350 investors and will cover all economic & natural resources sectors with focus on investment opportunities, wealth growth and economy diversification. Over 50 C-Level speakers, more than 40 exhibitors from more than 60 countries are expect that the ADIC 2018.We will be back with more news soon!