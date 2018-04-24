News By Tag
TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on The 2018 Class Action Landscape
Event Synopsis:
Every company is at risk of being sued in a class action litigation. The risk is even higher with the increasing amount of copycat class litigation being filed. For instance, once marketing claims have been filed in, it will now be easier for other plaintiffs to copy the same class action and file it against other companies that sell similar products. This implies that a class litigation against one's competitor should serve as a wake-up call.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will help companies understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the class action litigation landscape in 2018 and will address common class action challenges faced by companies. Speakers will also offer best business practices that companies should implement to mitigate the risks of becoming a class action lawsuit defendant.
Key topics include:
· Class Action Litigation – Recent Trends and Developments
· Risks and Challenges for Businesses
· Class Action in the 2018 Landscape
· Strategies in Minimizing Risks and Challenges
· Best Business Practices
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Andrew S. Jick
Attorney
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
John Fahr, Ph.D.
Director
Resolution Economics Group, LLC
David McMillan
Associate
BakerHostetler
Carole Amidon
Associate Director
Berkeley Research Group
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
