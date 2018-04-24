 
18 Years in the Making, NAPC To Launch AMERO Digital Currency On June 4

 
 
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - April 29, 2018 - PRLog -- The North America Procurement Council, Inc., PBC, (NAPC), the company which revolutionized the way government and business work together to streamline the public procurement process, reduce costs to taxpayers, and help businesses compete more effectively on those procurements, will be deploying its first digital currency, the AMERO, in early June. It is targeted for the North American market.

It also has the goal to transform the way the world thinks of and uses digital currencies.

After release, 90% of the initial AMERO created will be given away as grants to government agencies, non-profit organizations and for R&D in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. The grants will be used for a wide range of development and democracy projects, with particular focus on climate change adaptation and for the development of a new more humane and sustainable civilization.

NAPC CEO Tim Loncarich said about the launch that, "By giving away 90% of the entire AMERO 'minting', we want to seed business, nonprofits and government with the ability to do projects they might never have dreamed of as possible before. And by introducing the AMERO under the stewardship of the International Digital Monetary Council to guide us on policy decisions, we plan to do it right and better than most other digital currencies."

Grant applications are already being accepted for the AMERO at www.AMEROgrants.org.

The AMERO will be substantially different than other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. It has been designed specifically for commerce between government and business and businesses-to-business. Transactions will be fully transparent and take at most seconds, versus the hours that a Bitcoin transaction can take now.

Unlike other digital currencies, the AMERO also does not have to be mined and will be centrally managed.

The AMERO will benefit businesses by providing:

• More business opportunities
• Conservation of capital
• Higher profit
• Very low or no transaction fees
• Simplified cross-border transactions
• Potential increase in AMERO value
• Ease of use

The NAPC has partnered with the International Digital Monetary Council (http://www.idmc.money/) (IDMC), a non-profit organization which is developing a sound policy and regulatory framework for international digital currencies that will meet the needs of government and business. Once the standards are finalized they will be promoted to various regulatory agencies.

A number of AMERO transactions are already scheduled and the number of vendors signed up to accept the AMERO is growing rapidly.

Those who sign up now to accept the AMERO will get up to 2,500 AMERO free and matching AMERO for every transaction for the first three months after launch. Just login at BidOcean.com (http://www.bidocean.com/), NAPC.pro (http://www.napc.pro/), or Trillions.biz (http://www.trillions.biz/), click on Account Manager, then on Digital Currencies and select your level of acceptance.

About the North America Procurement Council Inc., PBC

The North America Procurement Council, Inc. PBC (NAPC) is a Public Benefit Corporation (social enterprise) that operates 107 free and open-access business portals for government and business featuring more than 600,000 business opportunities each year with a contract value of more than $2 trillion.

One of our goals is to provide public and private organizations with the best possible e-purchasing platform and provide suppliers free and open access to public procurement solicitations in order to streamline the procurement process, reduce costs to taxpayers, improve the quality of supplier's services and help stimulate local & national economies.

