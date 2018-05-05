 
Haitian Heritage Museum Celebrates Haitian Heritage Month & Miami Museum Month

Celebrating all month long with the kick off event opening exhibition "Matriarch" featuring Haitian American Artists Tracy Guiteau & Moise Dorcelin
 
 
Queen by Artist-Moise Dorcelin
Queen by Artist-Moise Dorcelin
 
MIAMI - April 29, 2018 - PRLog -- In Celebration of Haitian Heritage Month and Miami Museum Month the Haitian
Heritage Museum will host the opening of it's featured exhibition entitled "Matriarch"
which showcases works by Haitian American Artists Tracey Guiteau, and Moise Dorcelin. The series presents an artistic exploration into the contemporary spectrum of the attributes of our Matriarchs.

To RSVP go to  https://thehaitianheritagemuseum.eventbrite.com
For more info contact us : hhmevents@comcast.net

Date Saturday May 5, 2018
Time 6:30pm to 9:30pm
Location: Haitian Heritage Museum
4141 NE 2nd Avenue
Miami Design District, FL 33137

Haitian Heritage Museum- Month of May & Miami Museum Month- Calendar

Book Signing with Kreyolicios: Haitian History 101
Date Tuesday May 15, 2018
Time 6:30pm to 9:30pm
Location: Haitian Heritage Museum
4141 NE 2nd Avenue
Miami Design District, FL 33137

Arts IT (Arts Innovation Talk) with
Genji Jacques & Friends
"How to get into the Entertainment Industry"
Date Thursday May 24, 2018
Time 6:30pm to 9:30pm
Location: Haitian Heritage Museum
4141 NE 2nd Avenue
Miami Design District, FL 33137

About Haitian Heritage Museum:

Founded in 2004 to commemorate Haiti's Bicentennial, the Haitian Heritage Museum (HHM) is an organization that is committed to highlighting and preserving Haiti's rich culture and heritage globally. Our goal is to provide a cultural Mecca for Little Haiti where individuals outside of our community and within our community boundaries can come to enjoy beautiful Haitian art, historic artifacts, ethnic sounds of Haitian music, view Haitian films and enjoy a collection of Haitian literary works.

Sponsors: Art of Black, Walmart, Chef Creole, Miami Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez, and Miami Dade County Commissioner Dennis Moss.

Eveline
***@comcast.net
Click to Share