News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Haitian Heritage Museum Celebrates Haitian Heritage Month & Miami Museum Month
Celebrating all month long with the kick off event opening exhibition "Matriarch" featuring Haitian American Artists Tracy Guiteau & Moise Dorcelin
Heritage Museum will host the opening of it's featured exhibition entitled "Matriarch"
which showcases works by Haitian American Artists Tracey Guiteau, and Moise Dorcelin. The series presents an artistic exploration into the contemporary spectrum of the attributes of our Matriarchs.
To RSVP go to https://
For more info contact us : hhmevents@comcast.net
Date Saturday May 5, 2018
Time 6:30pm to 9:30pm
Location: Haitian Heritage Museum
4141 NE 2nd Avenue
Miami Design District, FL 33137
Haitian Heritage Museum- Month of May & Miami Museum Month- Calendar
Book Signing with Kreyolicios:
Date Tuesday May 15, 2018
Time 6:30pm to 9:30pm
Location: Haitian Heritage Museum
4141 NE 2nd Avenue
Miami Design District, FL 33137
Arts IT (Arts Innovation Talk) with
Genji Jacques & Friends
"How to get into the Entertainment Industry"
Date Thursday May 24, 2018
Time 6:30pm to 9:30pm
Location: Haitian Heritage Museum
4141 NE 2nd Avenue
Miami Design District, FL 33137
About Haitian Heritage Museum:
Founded in 2004 to commemorate Haiti's Bicentennial, the Haitian Heritage Museum (HHM) is an organization that is committed to highlighting and preserving Haiti's rich culture and heritage globally. Our goal is to provide a cultural Mecca for Little Haiti where individuals outside of our community and within our community boundaries can come to enjoy beautiful Haitian art, historic artifacts, ethnic sounds of Haitian music, view Haitian films and enjoy a collection of Haitian literary works.
Sponsors: Art of Black, Walmart, Chef Creole, Miami Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez, and Miami Dade County Commissioner Dennis Moss.
Contact
Eveline
***@comcast.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse