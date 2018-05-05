Haitian Heritage Museum Celebrates Haitian Heritage Month & Miami Museum Month

Celebrating all month long with the kick off event opening exhibition "Matriarch" featuring Haitian American Artists Tracy Guiteau & Moise Dorcelin

Queen by Artist-Moise Dorcelin

-- In Celebration of Haitian Heritage Month and Miami Museum Month the HaitianHeritage Museum will host the opening of it's featured exhibition entitled "Matriarch"which showcases works by Haitian American Artists Tracey Guiteau, and Moise Dorcelin. The series presents an artistic exploration into the contemporary spectrum of the attributes of our Matriarchs.To RSVP go to https://thehaitianheritagemuseum.eventbrite.comFor more info contact us : hhmevents@comcast.netDate Saturday May 5, 2018Time 6:30pm to 9:30pmLocation: Haitian Heritage Museum4141 NE 2nd AvenueMiami Design District, FL 33137Date Tuesday May 15, 2018Time 6:30pm to 9:30pmLocation: Haitian Heritage Museum4141 NE 2nd AvenueMiami Design District, FL 33137"How to get into the Entertainment Industry"Date Thursday May 24, 2018Time 6:30pm to 9:30pmLocation: Haitian Heritage Museum4141 NE 2nd AvenueMiami Design District, FL 33137Founded in 2004 to commemorate Haiti's Bicentennial, the Haitian Heritage Museum (HHM) is an organization that is committed to highlighting and preserving Haiti's rich culture and heritage globally. Our goal is to provide a cultural Mecca for Little Haiti where individuals outside of our community and within our community boundaries can come to enjoy beautiful Haitian art, historic artifacts, ethnic sounds of Haitian music, view Haitian films and enjoy a collection of Haitian literary works.Sponsors: Art of Black, Walmart, Chef Creole, Miami Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez, and Miami Dade County Commissioner Dennis Moss.