Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home to Host Community Shred Day in Flagler County
The public is invited May 5 to a free community shredding event in the parking lot of Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematorium at 511 Old Kings Road South in Flagler Beach. A large capacity shredding van will be available from 8-10:30 am. The shredding will be confidential and secure.
Attendees may watch their items on a video monitor as they are being shredded. The following are acceptable items to be destroyed: paper, files, folders, binders, spiral notebooks and stapled documents. Not permitted are metal, plastic, batteries, cell phones, three ring binders, binder clips and computer discs. Receipts will be available for tax purposes, if needed.
"We are pleased to provide this free service to the community as a token of our appreciation for the many years we have worked together," said Allen Whetsell, general manager of Craig Flagler Palms. "Hopefully, this event will help you and your neighbors in your spring cleaning efforts."
For information, contact Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home at 386-439-5400.
Craig-Flagler Palm Funeral Homes & Memorial Gardens has been serving Flagler County for over 90 years and was established with the express purpose of serving the county and surrounding areas with the most caring and compassionate funeral services possible. They are the only combination funeral home, memorial gardens and crematory in Flagler County. They can be reached at 386-439-5400 and are located at 511 Old Kings Road, South, Flagler Beach, Florida. Visit them on the web at www.craigflaglerpalms.com, or https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Sal P. Passalaqua, Jr.-LFD
***@craigflagler.com
