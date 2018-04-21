News By Tag
Local Real Estate CEO Chosen as Conference Coach
Michelle Keaton-Barrow to Participate in Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit
Keaton-Barrow, whose firm has offices in Raleigh and Charlotte, is among the seasoned professionals who will be participating in one-on-one coaching sessions for attendees hoping to turn their ideas into businesses or take their existing enterprises to the next step. This three-day conference has evolved into a must-attend national event that gives aspiring business owners, startup founders, and established entrepreneurs access to the connections, financing, resources and strategic insight needed to launch and grow their ventures.
Last year alone, more than 1,000 aspiring and established entrepreneurs attended the Summit, which features nationally known speakers, networking opportunities, one-on-one business coaching, and Biz Hub exhibitors that represent a variety of strategic B2B resources.
"I am thrilled to be participating alongside these talented professionals from a variety of industries at this exceptional Summit," says Keaton-Barrow. "But what I am most looking forward to is working one-on-one with aspiring entrepreneurs to pass on my experience and knowledge to give them a head start on their journeys."
Indeed, with more than 27 years experience in commercial and residential real estate, Keaton-Barrow has developed a reputation as a trusted expert whose knowledge of current market trends, neighborhood statistics, and insurance information is unmatched. She honed her leadership skills as a college professor, business owner and board member. Her passion for philanthropy is demonstrated by the numerous non-profit and charitable entities that she supports, including serving as a mentor for SCORE, a member of the Charlotte Business and Inclusion Advisory Committee, and service on the board for the United Minority Contractors of North Carolina, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Black Chamber of Commerce, PAVE Charter School, and the Women's Impact Fund of Charlotte.
You may learn more abut the Entrepreneurs Summit and register online at http://www.blackenterprise.com/
About Keaton Barrow Realty:
With offices in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C., Keaton Barrow Realty is dedicated to providing its clients with professional service and expert advice. Their main goal is to educate the public on all matters related to residential and commercial real estate. The firm also provides international relocation services. Why wait? Live your legacy today by visiting keatonbarrowrealty.com.
About the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit:
Now in its 23rd year, the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit hosted by Nationwide is the premier event connecting aspiring entrepreneurs and those already on their journey with the resources they require to launch, grow and thrive. The event is part of BLACK ENTERPRISE, the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, this total media firm has had a singular mission: to educate and empower its audience to become full participants in wealth creation within the global economy. You may learn more at www.blackenterprise.com.
