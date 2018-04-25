 
Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

Riton Optics Announces Unwavering Support of the 2nd Amendment, All That Support It

Due to recent events regarding the National Rifle Association, companies in the outdoor space and the 2nd Amendment, Riton Optics would like all of their vendors and customers to know exactly where they stand.
 
 
Riton Logo
Riton Logo
 
TUCSON, Ariz. - April 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Riton Optics Announces Unwavering Support of the 2nd Amendment, All That Support It.

Tucson, AZ
April 25, 2018

Riton Optics, a company founded by a U.S. Law Enforcement and Military Veteran, wants their
customer base to know that they fully support the 2nd Amendment and any organizations that
fight to secure that right.
"Yes, Riton is a company that makes firearm accessories and it would be logical for our
company to support gun rights. However, the more critical understanding is that we have an
unwavering belief in the 2nd Amendment. It goes beyond being a part of our business; it is
woven into the core of who we are as individuals."
-Brady Speth, CEO, Riton Optics

Riton Optics Official Statement:
Riton Optics firmly believes in the right of every American to keep and
bear arms and the 2nd Amendment's protection of that right.
Additionally, we fully support organizations that share those beliefs
and work to secure those core, constitutional rights, including, but
not limited to, the National Rifle Association.
In keeping with this belief, Riton Optics will be donating a portion of every sale from their website to the National
Rifle Association at the upcoming Annual Meeting in Dallas, TX, May 4th, 5th, and 6th, 2018.

As a USA home-grown optics company founded by Law Enforcement and Military veterans RITON takes their commitment to quality and service seriously. Their passion for shooting and the outdoors and those who enjoy it translates into everything they do. From their unlimited lifetime warranty on every product they make, to their high quality control and their dedicated, supportive service staff, RITON puts the customer first. Give them a call, send them an email or find them on the range or at one of their nationwide dealers.
For more information on Riton and Riton Optics, Visit Http://www.RitonOptics.com.
End
Source:RITON USA
Email:***@ritonusa.com Email Verified
Source:RITON USA
