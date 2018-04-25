Due to recent events regarding the National Rifle Association, companies in the outdoor space and the 2nd Amendment, Riton Optics would like all of their vendors and customers to know exactly where they stand.

Riton Logo

End

-- Riton Optics Announces Unwavering Support of the 2nd Amendment, All That Support It.Tucson, AZApril 25, 2018Riton Optics, a company founded by a U.S. Law Enforcement and Military Veteran, wants theircustomer base to know that they fully support the 2nd Amendment and any organizations thatfight to secure that right."Yes, Riton is a company that makes firearm accessories and it would be logical for ourcompany to support gun rights. However, the more critical understanding is that we have anunwavering belief in the 2nd Amendment. It goes beyond being a part of our business; it iswoven into the core of who we are as individuals."-Brady Speth, CEO, Riton OpticsRiton Optics Official Statement:Riton Optics firmly believes in the right of every American to keep andbear arms and the 2nd Amendment's protection of that right.In keeping with this belief, Riton Optics will be donating a portion of every sale from their website to the NationalRifle Association at the upcoming Annual Meeting in Dallas, TX, May 4th, 5th, and 6th, 2018.As a USA home-grown optics company founded by Law Enforcement and Military veterans RITON takes their commitment to quality and service seriously. Their passion for shooting and the outdoors and those who enjoy it translates into everything they do.For more information on Riton and Riton Optics, Visit Http://www.RitonOptics.com.