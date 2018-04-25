 
Monolith Properties hires Christina Watts as Director of Operations

 
 
Christina Watts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - April 25, 2018 - PRLog -- Monolith Properties, a mobile home park operator based in Sacramento, California, has hired Christina Watts as its Director of Operations.

Ms. Watts will oversee many aspects of Monolith's manufactured home community operations, including lease up, vacancy management, tenant relations, evictions and other legal matters, infrastructure maintenance and improvements, client communications, and other operational matters.

Drawing on experience from MHP operators such as Storz Management Company and Cascade Corporate Management where she served as Senior Regional Supervisor, Watts now oversees a portfolio at Monolith Properties growing well above 2,000 spaces in California and Oregon.

According to Watts, "My experience has taught me that Eleanor Roosevelt had it right: 'Learn from the mistakes of others. You can't live long enough to make them all yourself'.  This is a unique and rewarding, but often challenging industry, and I've been able to learn a lot from my past roles and experiences so that our current and future clients can benefit from those experiences."

"We are excited to bring Christina's vibrancy and leadership qualities to the Monolith team, and to provide our clients with the benefit of her broad experience," says Monolith Properties CEO Andy Carey.

Adds Monolith CFO Mark Weiner, "Christina has that remarkable balance of being firm but fair, seeing the big picture while focusing on details, and maintaining a business perspective while having empathy for others.  All qualities that are rare and critical to operational success in mobile home parks."

More on Christina Watts and Monolith Properties can be found at http://www.monolithparks.com
