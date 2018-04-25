News By Tag
Pretty Broken World Premiere at NBFF on May 1st
The dramedy is set to join a stellar list of noteworthy films which have screened at the Newport Beach Film Festival including (500) Days of Summer, Crash, Chef, Waitress, The Illusionist and more!
The indie darling stars Jillian Clare (Alien Abduction, Days of Our Lives, Victorious), Tyler Christopher (Days of Our Lives, The Lying Game), Stacy Edwards (The Lying Game, In The Company of Men, Santa Barbara), Preston Bailey (Dexter, The Crazies) Peter Holden (The Social Network, The Dark Knight Rises) and Adam Chambers (The Kitchen, Girl Vs. Monster). Pretty Broken is directed by award winning director Brett Eichenberger from a script penned by Jill Remensnyder.
The story follows Lindsey Lou (Clare), an unemployed, college drop-out on the verge of divorce who finds herself couch surfing at her childhood home while her family grieves the death of her father. As the family tries to put the past behind them, Lindsey fights to keep his memory alive before her mother (Edwards) replaces him with a younger man (Christopher)
"I'm thrilled Pretty Broken will make its world premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival" says director/producer Brett Eichenberger. "Having spent many years growing up in the Orange County area, I know this is a story that will be embraced by the local community – we're honored to be at #NBFF2018!"
Tickets are now on sale for the May 1st premiere here:
ABOUT LEONIAN PICTURES:
Leonian Pictures offers full services for a multitude of independent projects including Film, Television and New Media. Following the final season of the multi-award winning hit teen digital drama Miss Behave,Leonian went on to produce their first feature film, By God's Grace, and their second independent series, Acting Dead. The latter has gone on to garner numerous awards and recognition, including a Prime Time Emmy for star Patrika Darbo. On March 13th, Leonian released the upbeat dance movie, To The Beat! which quickly climbed the iTunes charts and became an overnight "Amazon's Choice" on the digital giant. The latest feature on the Leonian slate, Pretty Broken, is making its world premiere on May 1st at the 2018 Newport Beach Film Festival.
ABOUT RESONANCE PRODUCTIONS:
Resonance Productions is an award-winning production company that serves a wide range of clientele. Resonance's debut feature film, Light of Mine, premiered at the Ashland Independent Film Festival and played numerous festivals including the 25th Annual AFI Film Festival. The company drew wide recognition when their comedic police chief recruitment video went viral, making their work the topic of worldwide news coverage. Their short film, A Little Something, was mentioned as "one to watch out for" at the Cannes Short Film Corner, during the 2016 Cannes International Film Festival. Their latest feature, Pretty Broken, was filmed on location in Portland, Oregon and will make its world premiere at the 2018 Newport Beach Film Festival.
