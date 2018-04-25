Pretty Broken World Premiere at NBFF on May 1st

The dramedy is set to join a stellar list of noteworthy films which have screened at the Newport Beach Film Festival including (500) Days of Summer, Crash, Chef, Waitress, The Illusionist and more!

-- Leonian Pictures and Resonance Productions are proud to announce the World Premiere of, a heartfelt dramedy feature film for the entire family, at the prestigious Newport Beach Film Festival on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.The indie darling stars),),),) and).is directed by award winning director Brett Eichenberger from a script penned by Jill Remensnyder.The story follows Lindsey Lou (Clare), an unemployed, college drop-out on the verge of divorce who finds herself couch surfing at her childhood home while her family grieves the death of her father. As the family tries to put the past behind them, Lindsey fights to keep his memory alive before her mother (Edwards) replaces him with a younger man (Christopher)"I'm thrilledwill make its world premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival" says director/producer Brett Eichenberger. "Having spent many years growing up in the Orange County area, I know this is a story that will be embraced by the local community – we're honored to be at #NBFF2018!"Tickets are now on sale for the May 1premiere here:Leonian Pictures offers full services for a multitude of independent projects including Film, Television and New Media. Following the final season of the multi-award winning hit teen digital drama,Leonian went on to produce their first feature film,and their second independent series,. The latter has gone on to garner numerous awards and recognition, including a Prime Time Emmy for star Patrika Darbo. On March 13th, Leonian released the upbeat dance movie,which quickly climbed the iTunes charts and became an overnight "Amazon's Choice" on the digital giant. The latest feature on the Leonian slate,, is making its world premiere on May 1at the 2018 Newport Beach Film Festival.Resonance Productions is an award-winning production company that serves a wide range of clientele. Resonance's debut feature film,, premiered at the Ashland Independent Film Festival and played numerous festivals including the 25th Annual AFI Film Festival. The company drew wide recognition when their comedic police chief recruitment video went viral, making their work the topic of worldwide news coverage. Their short film,, was mentioned as "one to watch out for" at the Cannes Short Film Corner, during the 2016 Cannes International Film Festival. Their latest feature,, was filmed on location in Portland, Oregon and will make its world premiere at the 2018 Newport Beach Film Festival.