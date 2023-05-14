Follow on Google News
Dramatic podcast investigates cold case via storytelling
The Case Within honors real-life survivor stories in a fictional plot with multi-talented and Emmy winning actors attached to bring the narrative to life
When a new lead prompts a fresh look at a cold case, Special Agent Nicole Baumer (Clare) is tasked with finding out what really happened to sixteen year old Erin Michaels. But as parallels surface between her past and Erin's, Nicole must finally confront her own trauma in order to save her.
The character of Nicole Baumer (originally created a decade ago by Jonathan Robbins for the multi-award winning series Clutch) was kidnapped by a human trafficking ring and narrowly escaped being sold. Since her initial kidnapping, Nicole has become a FBI agent and is on a mission to find and help victims of similar situations. "Nicole is one of those characters that sticks with you as an actor" said Jillian Clare. "I'm thrilled to be continuing her story with an incredible cast of new characters including supportive friends who are willing to lend their voice and talent to The Case Within."
Clare is joined by an impressive roster of talent including Jillian Shea Spaeder (Godmothered) in the role of Erin Michaels, the missing girl who Nicole is searching for. Eric Martsolf (Days of our Lives) and Martha Madison (Days of our Lives) in the roles of Charles and Jennifer McDonagh, respectively. Rounding out the cast is Carolyn Hennesy (General Hospital) as Nicole's mom Debbie, Patrika Darbo (Days of our Lives), Darrell Dennis (The Lincoln Lawyer) plus longtime television actors Dee Freeman and Paul Nygro. Additional cast announcements are expected soon.
"Nicole's story of abduction resonated with me when it began a decade ago, and I'm compelled to continue it with her as a Special Agent at the FBI" said creator Jonathan Robbins. "Launching this crowdfunding campaign is an exciting opportunity to bring others into her story and connect with our audience in a tangible way." By pledging to the campaign, you can receive your own FBI ID card, an exclusive murder mystery game, copies of the script, unique materials, or even become an Executive Producer!
To stay up to date, and see more casting announcements, follow their journey (@thecasewithin)
