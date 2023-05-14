 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Podcast
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2023
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
20191817161514

Follow on Google News

Dramatic podcast investigates cold case via storytelling

The Case Within honors real-life survivor stories in a fictional plot with multi-talented and Emmy winning actors attached to bring the narrative to life
By:
 
 
Jillian Clare In The Case Within
Jillian Clare In The Case Within
LOS ANGELES - May 18, 2023 - PRLog -- Whimsical Entertainment, an eclectic production company for films and new media helmed by actress/producer Jillian Clare, today announced their latest project - an audio drama slated for production in July. The Case Within, created by Clare alongside Jonathan Robbins, and penned by Matthew Carvery and Robbins, is a fictionalized journey based on real life accounts, told with the factual authenticity of true crime. Working together, Jonathan and Jillian want to create an experience that moves people as much as it intrigues them. The duo has created an interactive crowdfunding campaign on Seed&Spark and are seeking pledges to bring their series to life!

When a new lead prompts a fresh look at a cold case, Special Agent Nicole Baumer (Clare) is tasked with finding out what really happened to sixteen year old Erin Michaels. But as parallels surface between her past and Erin's, Nicole must finally confront her own trauma in order to save her.

The character of Nicole Baumer (originally created a decade ago by Jonathan Robbins for the multi-award winning series Clutch) was kidnapped by a human trafficking ring and narrowly escaped being sold. Since her initial kidnapping, Nicole has become a FBI agent and is on a mission to find and help victims of similar situations. "Nicole is one of those characters that sticks with you as an actor" said Jillian Clare. "I'm thrilled to be continuing her story with an incredible cast of new characters including supportive friends who are willing to lend their voice and talent to The Case Within."

Clare is joined by an impressive roster of talent including Jillian Shea Spaeder (Godmothered) in the role of Erin Michaels, the missing girl who Nicole is searching for. Eric Martsolf (Days of our Lives) and Martha Madison (Days of our Lives) in the roles of Charles and Jennifer McDonagh, respectively. Rounding out the cast is Carolyn Hennesy (General Hospital) as Nicole's mom Debbie, Patrika Darbo (Days of our Lives), Darrell Dennis (The Lincoln Lawyer) plus longtime television actors Dee Freeman and Paul Nygro. Additional cast announcements are expected soon.

"Nicole's story of abduction resonated with me when it began a decade ago, and I'm compelled to continue it with her as a Special Agent at the FBI" said creator Jonathan Robbins. "Launching this crowdfunding campaign is an exciting opportunity to bring others into her story and connect with our audience in a tangible way." By pledging to the campaign, you can receive your own FBI ID card, an exclusive murder mystery game, copies of the script, unique materials, or even become an Executive Producer!

To stay up to date, and see more casting announcements, follow their journey (@thecasewithin) on Instagram and visit https://seedandspark.com/fund/the-case-within to contribute to the campaign.

Contact
Susan Bernhardt
***@leonianpictures.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@leonianpictures.com Email Verified
Tags:Podcast
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Enve Public Relations PRs
Most Viewed
Top Monthly News

Most Viewed
Top Monthly News

May 18, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share