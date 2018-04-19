 
Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Dance Parade New York Press Conference Wednesday, May 16th

Press Conference held at New York City Hall will introduce leaders in the dance world and announce highlights to come at this year's 12th Annual Dance Parade and Festival
 
 
Dance Parade New York
Dance Parade New York
 
NEW YORK - April 24, 2018 - PRLog -- WHO: Dance Parade New York Organizers, Supporters and Volunteers.

WHAT: Dance Parade New York organizers, supporters and volunteers will rally on the steps of New York City Hall to introduce leaders in the dance world and announce highlights to come at this year's 12th Annual Dance Parade and Festival; the largest dance event in the Northeast. Dance Parade's free annual event, with more than 100,000+ dancers, draws on the city's incomparable and rich diverse dance talent, to feature thousands of dancers from all over the city, and out of town, for a vibrant street parade and dance festival. Grand Marshal, DJ Doc Martin will be in attendance, as well as Tom Finkelpearl, Commissioner of New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Greg Miller, Executive Director of Dance Parade and Adele Godfrey, Parade Production Lead of Dance Parade.

WHERE: New York City Hall

         City Hall Park, New York, NY 10007

WHEN: Wednesday, May 16th, 2018 at 12:00 noon

(Please meet half hour before to allow time for security screening)

About The Dance Parade: Dance Parade New York is an entity of Dance Parade Inc, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose charitable mission is to promote dance as an expressive and unifying art form, while educating the public about opportunities to experience dance. The organization celebrates diversity by showcasing all forms of dance around the world through sponsorship of a yearly, citywide Dance Parade and Dance Festival. Learn more at: http://www.danceparade.org

Additional programs include education outreach, residencies and artistic partnerships to aid in increased public awareness, and the showcasing of dance in multiple ways. For our Media Kit including high-resolution photos and more

information about Dance Parade and our Education programs please visit http://www.danceparade.org/media-kit-press-releases/.

Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
Source:Whitegate PR INC
Click to Share