Dance Parade New York Press Conference Wednesday, May 16th
Press Conference held at New York City Hall will introduce leaders in the dance world and announce highlights to come at this year's 12th Annual Dance Parade and Festival
WHAT: Dance Parade New York organizers, supporters and volunteers will rally on the steps of New York City Hall to introduce leaders in the dance world and announce highlights to come at this year's 12th Annual Dance Parade and Festival; the largest dance event in the Northeast. Dance Parade's free annual event, with more than 100,000+ dancers, draws on the city's incomparable and rich diverse dance talent, to feature thousands of dancers from all over the city, and out of town, for a vibrant street parade and dance festival. Grand Marshal, DJ Doc Martin will be in attendance, as well as Tom Finkelpearl, Commissioner of New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Greg Miller, Executive Director of Dance Parade and Adele Godfrey, Parade Production Lead of Dance Parade.
WHERE: New York City Hall
City Hall Park, New York, NY 10007
WHEN: Wednesday, May 16th, 2018 at 12:00 noon
(Please meet half hour before to allow time for security screening)
About The Dance Parade: Dance Parade New York is an entity of Dance Parade Inc, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose charitable mission is to promote dance as an expressive and unifying art form, while educating the public about opportunities to experience dance. The organization celebrates diversity by showcasing all forms of dance around the world through sponsorship of a yearly, citywide Dance Parade and Dance Festival. Learn more at: http://www.danceparade.org
Additional programs include education outreach, residencies and artistic partnerships to aid in increased public awareness, and the showcasing of dance in multiple ways. For our Media Kit including high-resolution photos and more
information about Dance Parade and our Education programs please visit http://www.danceparade.org/
Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
