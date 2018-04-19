Vibe & Direct Announces Southeast Dates

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Music

* Band Industry:

* Music Location:

* Cleveland - Ohio - US Subject:

* Events

Contact

Jim Garibaldi

***@alchemyhouse.com Jim Garibaldi

End

-- Cleveland based 3-piece electronic funk band Vibe & Direct is excited to announce their return to Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina during the month of May. They will be ending this two week run at the 9th annual "Domefest" music festival, hosted by their friends in Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. Those who have seen Vibe & Direct perform before will be treated to host of new music.Vibe & Direct is comprised of Mike Miller on electric guitar and vocals, Danny Giannetto on drumset, and Seth Boyle on bass. The trio is an ever-evolving musical fusion that blends hip hop, funk, electronica, jazz and improvisational elements. They perform groove oriented music, creating an aurally and visually immersive experience. While the main intention of the group is to make music that is dance-able, their musical aptitude and experimentation is sure to keep the avid concert-goer engaged and entertained. In their quest to spread tasty licks, tight grooves and good vibes, they have had the pleasure of gaining many friends and fans throughout the years.Vibe & Direct have had the pleasure of sharing the stage with some of their favorite nationally touring bands, including: Lettuce, Turkuaz, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Dopapod, Tropidelic, Lespecial, Broccoli Samurai, EarthCry, Aqueous, Jimkata, The Werks and many others. Some touring highlights include Rootwire Transformational Arts Festival, The Werkout, Summerdance, Lazy Daisy, Tribal Connection, Resonance, Gathering at Chaffey's, Good People Good Times, Alchemy Rising and Vibe in Color, with stops from Brooklyn, New York to Denver, Colorado. After releasing their first full length album in February of 2017, they are looking forward to going back into the studio in the summer of 2018 to record a five song EP featuring their new bassist and multi-instrumentalist Seth Boyle."Vibe & Direct create highly visual music in an extremely danceable atmosphere. They tend to branch off into improvisatory waters, with guitarist Mike Miller throwing down mind-bending lead guitar work. This is at once a percussive, tightly rhythmic band, and also a melodious journey."– Cleveland Scene"Their music whisks your mind away to a happy place – like musical therapy – leaving your body feeling relieved while your mind dances its stress away. As far as the band members themselves, their talents are astonishing considering how new they are. I believe they have the talent and sound to go very far."– Rising Underground Entertainment