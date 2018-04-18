News By Tag
Rhodium Incident Management to Interface with StreetWise CADLink
Hangar 14 will develop an interface to IRT's Rhodium Incident Management Suite, allowing responder locations and other details from StreetWise-enabled mobile devices to stream into Rhodium's robust command and control platform.
"StreetWise's focus on incident notification, routing, and asset tracking maps perfectly into our goal to make Rhodium a central hub for public safety data. As incidents scale, data from the StreetWise application will become essential to incident command staff, and this interface will make that data available to them directly on their command screen."
"Being able to transition incident command from the first-arriving company officer's device all the way up to a major, large-scale incident management team in a smooth and seamless manner will soon be a reality," said Phil Kouwe, President/CEO of Hangar 14 Solutions. "The relationship between StreetWise and Rhodium products will make it possible to bring together the initial functions of the first responding unit and the operations of a full incident management system."
Jarret Winkelman
***@irtsoftware.com
