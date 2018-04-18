 
Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918


Producer & Author Christine Conradt Guest on "Born To Talk Radio Show"

 
 
Christine Conradt
Christine Conradt
 
WESTMINSTER, Calif. - April 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Christine Conradt is one of the professionals from around the globe, with interesting stories, who will join Marsha Wietecha as a guest on Born to Talk Radio Monday, April 23rd. Christine Conradt has been writing for television for almost two decades, including 65 screenwriting credits. Her TV movies have aired on Showtime, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, Hallmark, Fox, and Up.

Conradt has directed three feature-length films for television. "The Bride He Bought Online" (aka Flirting with Madness), which she also penned, premiered on Lifetime in 2015. She then directed "Killer Mom," also for Lifetime and went on to direct the Christmas movie she wrote, "12 Days of Giving," which aired on UP in December 2017.

Born to Talk Radio airs Monday afternoons 1PM PST. It is an exciting and inspiring interview show ranging from business to the ever-widening music industry. Marsha has steadily gained support for Born to Talk Radio since the show's initial inception in April 2015. With an opportunity to interview a wide variety of guests ranging from non-profits to entrepreneurs, authors to actors, and musicians to ordinary every-day people, Marsha allows many in the community, who otherwise might not have the chance, an opportunity to share their inspirational stories with her vast audience.

Marsha believes Conversations + Connections = Community and that those communities are not restricted to ones local neighborhood which is why Marsha was excited about having Christine Conradt as a guest of Born to Talk Radio.

Conradt has produced more than 20 feature films for television is a YA author. Her first thriller novel in the 'at 17' series," Missing at 17, will hit bookshelves May 1, 2018. Her second book, "Pregnant at 17" will be available June 5, 2018. And her third book "Murdered at 17" will be available July 3, 2018. All three books are novelizations of the popular 'at 17' franchise on Lifetime Network. The series is published by HarperCollins.

For more information visit: http://www.BornToTalkRadioShow.com

The information presented in this press release is only intended for the media, and should not be used in any other way whatsoever. If you would like more information about this topic, visit: WEBSITE: www.BornToTalkRadioShow.com FACEBOOK: BornToTalkRadioShow Twitter: @Born2TalkRadio

