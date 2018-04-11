News By Tag
Marsha Wietecha Announces New Cutting-Edge Approach to "Born To Talk Radio Show"
Sharing your stories beyond community boundaries on Born to Talk Radio Show
Born to Talk Radio airs Monday afternoons 1PM PST. It is an exciting and inspiring interview show ranging from business to the ever-widening music industry. Marsha has steadily gained support for Born to Talk Radio since the show's initial inception in April 2015. With an opportunity to interview a wide variety of guests ranging from non-profits to entrepreneurs, authors to actors, and musicians to ordinary every-day people, Marsha allows many in the community, who otherwise might not have the chance, an opportunity to share their inspirational stories with her vast audience.
Marsha believes Conversations + Connections = Community and that those communities are not restricted to ones local neighborhood. Those communities are global. Hence Marsha's focus on sharing stories from individuals across the world. Marsha believes everyone has a story to share. Marsha wants to change the way her audience listens to Born To Talk Radio, and it remains her mission to continue offering more variety in serving underprivileged or underrepresented groups by exploring stories from endless communities.
In this regard, Marsha wishes to announce a new Born To Talk Radio Show with no limits in exploring stories from communities around the world, and a show that offers guests an opportunity to share their stories whether they are local to Los Angeles, CA or whether they are across the globe. Marsha aims to take her show from its local roots to the international level where her guests can continue appealing to a broad spectrum of interests, that are appreciated and loved worldwide.
For more information visit: http://www.BornToTalkRadioShow.com
If you would like more information about this topic, visit: WEBSITE: www.BornToTalkRadioShow.com FACEBOOK: BornToTalkRadioShow Twitter: @Born2TalkRadio
