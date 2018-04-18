BuzzFeed and The Dodo Help Make Every Day Epic in Super Slow-mo with the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

This highly shareable campaign will showcase how easy and entertaining it is for users to capture content in slow motion

--Samsung Electronics announced partnerships with BuzzFeed and The Dodo to make everyday moments epic with the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+'s Super Slow-mo camera. Starting today, BuzzFeed − the world's leading tech-powered media company, with a cross-platform news and entertainment network that reaches hundreds of millions of people globally − and The Dodo − the no. 1 digital media brand for animal peopleand no. 1 most-loved publisher on Facebook− will publish fun, entertaining and highly-shareable super slow-motion videos across social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.The videos, including the hashtags #withGalaxy and #SuperSlowMo, will show consumers just how easy it is to create and share amazing Super Slow-mo content using the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. These partnerships will result in more than 30 unique pieces of must-see content that will reach BuzzFeed and The Dodo's massive audiences over the next two months. Fueling the current trend for creating and sharing slow motion content with the Galaxy S9 and S9+, the posts will capture and replay unique moments in everyday life − from compelling short-form content, to entertaining how-to video. BuzzFeed will showcase relatable everyday moments, taking the unique smiles, laughter and grimaces and turning them into epic, shareable moments. The Dodo will feature funny, emotive videos and stories of animals caught in the act - all shot on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in The Dodo's authentic style."Partnering with BuzzFeed and The Dodo is a natural fit and a great way to showcase how consumers can make everyday moments epic by using the Galaxy S9 and S9+'s Super Slow-mo camera," said Younghee Lee, CMO and Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics. "Capturing a moment within a moment has never been easier, and we want these partnerships to inspire more creative Super Slow-mo content."The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+'s Super Slow-mo camera captures slow motion video at 960 frames per second, revealing a whole new way to relive and share remarkable moments in the everyday. With automatic Motion Detection, users can simply set up the shot and press play. Users can set their video to music by selecting background music from 35 different pre-set options, or by picking a favorite tune from their personal playlist, before instantly sharing with three creative options – video on loop, reverse or swing mode."At BuzzFeed we place an emphasis on world class production that gives our content creators the flexibility to shoot content on the go in different locations," said Ze Frank, Chief Research and Development Officer at BuzzFeed. "With the Galaxy S9 and S9+, we are able to utilize amazing features like slow motion in our production, and at the same time show our audience they no longer need expensive equipment or software to capture their favorite moments in the highest quality and share them with friends."Izzie Lerer, founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Dodo added, "We've built our audience on the back of our uniquely emotional approach to storytelling − putting animals front and center, and showcasing the delightful, inspiring things they do every day. We're excited to partner with Samsung to continue to capture animal expression and joy in an exciting new way with Super Slow-mo."