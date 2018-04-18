 
Industry News





Businessman donates R1 Million in Expert Business Speaker Services to Keep Mandela's Dream Alive

The LifeMaster's High Performance Happy Workplace Revolution has begun: South African businessman aims to positively change individual, team, leadership and company culture and mindsets to build better trust and relationships across cultures.
 
 
SANDTON, South Africa - April 23, 2018 - PRLog -- A local business man and Exponential Impact Leadership Speaker in Johannesburg, Tony Dovale, CEO of Life Masters (LifeMasters.co.za), is aiming to bring greater benefits, balance and transformation, to the business workplace through his latest Development: The REVOLUTIONARY WORKPLACE; PEOPLE, PLANET & PROFIT Campaign.

He aims to shift the business consciousness and mindsets from a solely PROFIT focus to a more conscious PEOPLE, PLANET & PROFIT focus, through the deployment of his new Revolutionary Workplace High Performance Framework, philosophy and System, which create, more positive, inclusive, committed, connected cultures and workplaces, that achieve outstanding impacts and results.

With elevated levels of racism, conflict, dysfunction, greed, and mistrust, in the workplace, a new approach and more #FutureFit mindsets, are required to ensure the Rainbow Nation that Nelson Mandela envisioned and birthed, survives in ever turbulent VUCA times.

A workplace where people can learn, flourish, and thrive is desperately required. A simple framework is needed to help entrepreneurs and leaders to build high performance people and teams, that can deliver exponential impacts and sustainable results... together, in a manner that supports ALL flourishing.

Tony Dovale is offering R1 Million worth of Business Speaking Engagements* to local business across South Africa to share his research, insights and The Revolutionary Workplace CLEARx Results Optimisation wisdom, on how people, teams, leaders and companies can benefit from a new, more conscious, more connected, and strategically oriented, SWIFT Mindset system.

Says Dovale, "we need to create #FutureFit Mindsets, Today... before we reach the irrevocable tipping points."

Tony Dovale's 40 years of CLEARx Research and development  work helps:

- People to build Resilient and Courageous Growth Mindsets

- Teams: Groups to become high-performance cohesive, connected and trusting teams

- Leadership: Entrepreneurs, Executives and managers to become Limitless Conscious Leaders

- Company Cultures to become Conscious & CLEAR: Constructive, Connected, Committed, Collaborative, Creative and Considerate.

Tony is also offering a free Business Diagnostic to help entrepreneurs and leaders to diagnose specific challenges, and clearly guide and fast-track their success.

For more information see www.lifemasters.co.za or call (+27) 083-447-6300 to book one of Tony's thought-provoking  Revolutionary Workplace; CLEARx Result Optimisation Mind-Grow-Tainment Presentations: The 6 Biggest Threats To Your Business Today, and how to ENSURE REAL Success…SWIFTLY.

For More Details see http://www.tonydovalespeaks.com

Ends

Tony Dovale
LifeMasters.co.za
083-447-6300

Johannesburg - South Africa

*Excludes materials, S&T

