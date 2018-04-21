News By Tag
Bronni Vision Boutique Celebrates Twenty Years in Business with New Location in Taylor
"This move is a great fit for me," said Bronni. "So many of my clients are already patients at the Southland Eye Clinic and with my large inventory, this is a beautiful location to expand my eye wear offerings."
Bronni's husband Mark and sons Ethan, Owen and Simon along with lifetime Taylor resident and father in law, Paul Bronni, helped Leanna move her large inventory and home office. The family is looking to redecorate the new living space once she settles in the new location.
Bronni had heard of the potential space becoming available at the clinic and was thrilled when she was invited to help serve Southland Eye Clinic's patients. "This clinic is so different than most ophthalmology offices. I have been referring them for years because of their excellent medical technology and patient care. The staff here is so welcoming and wonderful to work with. Most of them have been with Southland Clinic for ten years or more." The clinic has a peaceful setting with beautiful artwork, a soothing fountain and serene picture window settings, certainly a welcoming place where you can just wait to "see".
Also joining Bronni's team is Bruce Meyers, a thirty plus year veteran in the eyeglass business. Meyers and Bronni have been friends for years and when this move was in the planning stages, Meyers insisted that he be part of her team.
"Bruce is such a wonderful, patient and funny person. It is a bonus that he wanted to join me in our new location." Said Bronni. "We have worked really well together the past fifteen years and with his help, we can service so many more people at this busy clinic. Plus, he is just plain fun to be around!"
Bronni Vision Boutique prides itself on impeccable customer service, just ask anyone of her many clients. Bronni has been known to deliver glasses to clients in need during a board meeting or a soccer game. She literally goes the extra mile for her loyal customers.
When asked what Bronni likes most about what she does she explained, "I love when my clients feel really good with their new glasses. My favorite moments are when a child gets his/her very first glasses. When they look good and can actually see the world better, it is very exciting."
"One client was actually upset with me because she kept getting so many compliments on her new glasses!"
Bronni Vision carries more colors and shapes than most eyeglass offices. They carry many options not available elsewhere, including conservative to edgy with something to fit any personality and many styles even make you feel younger. Most insurances are accepted.
Bronni is ABOC certified (American Board of Opticianry), a member of the AAUW (American Assoc. of University Women), a member of the Woodhaven Athletic Boosters, has been a member of the Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber since 2009 and is active in the SWCRC Connection group. Bronni loves to read, connect people and work out when she is not correcting vision and also hopes to become a Rotarian sometime soon.
Bronni Vision Boutique is planning a ribbon cutting at her new office on June 8 along with the Southland Eye Clinic staff and Doctors Marilyn Belamaric, Julie Belamaric-Reno and John Belamaric.
For more information call 734-287-2666, visit the web site www.leannabronni.com or Facebook page Bronni Vision
