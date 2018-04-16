News By Tag
Digital Volunteer Receives Illinois Governor's Service Award
Jerseyville, IL volunteer Alice McGowen received the Illinois Governor's Volunteer Service award for her service to Humanity Road.
Alice is a retired Certified Central Service Tech, and Certified Nurses Aid and lives in Illinois with her service animal, Annie. Alice's disability means she spends most of her days at home isolated from the public and her community, but that only helped to inspire her. Being interested in disaster preparedness she saw the need for building her go-bag for disasters but specializing it for her individual needs. As she searched for information, it dawned on her that many individuals who are disabled also face the same challenges and it inspired her to begin reaching the public via social media. Ms. McGowen launched a campaign for vulnerable populations to help fill that gap. She compiled and shared Illinois state and county vulnerable population registries and promotes them in social media. She is trained in CDC Crisis and Emergency Risk Communications (CERC), ADA Accessible Assembly Areas and is also the recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Obama.
Establishing a common hashtag in social media has greatly improved the chances of finding information for vulnerable populations and their caretakers. When she started her journey several years ago in volunteering her time online and packing her first go-bag she never planned on doing a regional or national campaign. The need for these types of services is great, and she has stayed with it for over four years. The public needs volunteers who can take the groundwork she has laid down and continue it at every state level, sharing vulnerable population registries and go-bag information geared specifically for each person's needs.
