Hollywood Mourns the Sudden Passing of Public Relations Guru Kenneth Reynolds

Kenneth Reynolds Public Relations Legend Passes

-- Kenneth Renaurd Reynolds passed on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, California surrounded by family. Kenneth, who courageously and valiantly awaited a kidney transplant, succumbed to complications related to his illness.Reynolds grew up the middle child between siblings, Karen and Sean. He left Chicago for New York City to follow his dreams of working in the entertainment industry. He landed a job as a page for the Merv Griffin Show. After taking advantage of an opportunity to see the world and teach English in Spain, Kenneth returned to America and began his career in public relations as an agent for the Howard Bloom Agency in New York City.Kenneth's career would include various executive promotion positions with Polygram, CBS, and Arista Records. At Arista Records, he worked closely with the one-and-only Whitney Houston and Clive Davis. At CBS Records, he was responsible for launching and guiding the career of Cheryl "To Be Real" Lynn, whom he called his "little sister". He also enjoyed his tenure as road manager for Labelle, and remained very close to its namesake star, Patti Labelle.For decades Kenneth was a public relations maven to scores of A-list entertainers, up-and-coming talent, and everyone in between. He was well known in the entertainment industry for his great hospitality, parties, networking soirees and tremendous cooking talents. Consequently, most of his clients and friends became his second family."Ken Reynolds was a valued member of our Entertainment Community, whose friendship will be missed but whose smile will be with us forever""Kenneth Reynolds was the host of so many events and activities for Black Hollywood when I got to Los Angeles in the late nineties . He would throw house parties and card games and we would sing around the pianos in his home until the morning light. He was some of the fun part of the struggling to find a space here in show biz. So glad he invited me. He always made you feel like part of a community. A family.""Kenneth Reynolds the greatest gatherer of lonely souls. Rest In Peace my dear friend. We will miss you so much.""Ken Reynolds was one of kind ! He had a zest for life that was infectious ! His love for show biz and " show biz people" was genuine. His legacy in the music world is nothing short of amazing... it's hard to imagine life in LA without Ken. I'm heartbroken.""Kenneth was my big brother, who always took care of me. I met him at CBS Records as a publicist who became my tour guide of New York and ultimately my brother for life. He always told me I could do anything. He believed in me. He was my biggest cheerleader. I will miss him but I carry many many memories that will make me smile.""Upon arriving in Los Angeles in 1995, when I hired Kenneth as my publicist, I had no idea that in return I would get a teacher, a friend, and a brother for life. What an honor to have known and loved a man who was a wealth of knowledge, talent, and experience, and shared all of it, unselfishly with me, and the world! I miss miss him daily."