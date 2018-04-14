 
Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Synlio Brings RFP Automation to the Real Estate Management World

The online application finds and communicates with vendors and includes dozens of ready-to-go templates.
 
 
Synlio makes comparing proposals easy.
Synlio makes comparing proposals easy.
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - April 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Due to the many requests from property managers frustrated with the RFP and procurement process, Synlio now provides RFP automation to commercial real estate managers and management companies.

Through an easy to use, online application that works on both PCs and Macs as well as tablets and phones, Synlio streamlines the work required to create and manage RFPs.

The program is specifically designed for real estate management, enabling property managers' unique problems to be solved.

Instead of having to spend time coming up with questions for a service provider, Synlio has industry expert created RFP scope of work templates built in to make it easy to ask the right questions for the job. The program also has thousands of network providers ready to submit proposals for commercial real estate projects, but often property managers use their own trusted vendors, which the system allows as well. This combination of known and unknown providers ensures the best price and service fit for the project.

"Our firm regularly generates multiple RFPs on a weekly basis; the ability to customize the questionnaire to match our requirements has been a terrific time saver," said David Verwer, Director of Operations for MODE Commercial Real Estate. "[We're] really pleased with the comparison/results grid, also."

Once the RFP is sent, Synlio uses a patent-pending engine to monitor and manage the RFP, including tracking how many vendors will submit bids, performing timely follow-ups with vendors to remind them to submit, and automatically replacing vendors who are unresponsive with new providers to help increase the number of returned proposals.

Not only have property managers been loving the capabilities, but service providers have also seen a tremendous amount of benefit from it as well.

"Synlio is an innovative platform for the RFP process for both service providers and property managers!" noted Gina Rouban, General Manager at Edge Building Services, a company which caters specifically to commercial properties. "It's very refreshing to see a customizable RFP platform that is web based."

Through this innovative automation, Synlio solves many challenges property managers face by saving time, increasing professionalism, and finding the right vendors for the job.

Synlio is an RFP automation tool designed for building owners and property managers to more effectively and efficiently handle their RFP process. For more information, visit www.synlio.com (http://www.synlio.com/).

