Coral Lahiani Kicks Off Master Class Series for Highly Textured Hair at America's Beauty Show 2018
Chicago Based Professional Hair Stylist and Educator Announces Masterclass Series Designed For Licensed Hair Stylists to Acquire Advanced Techniques, Skills and Knowledge for Highly Textured Hair
Coral Lahiani's Master Class Series is an in salon masterclass experience for licensed hair stylists where she shares her scientific knowledge, inside secrets, techniques for global textures especially highly textured hair. In this series, her masterclasses include; Understanding hair texture, Curl Cultivation, Color Curl Key and Color Formulation for different textures within highly textured hair. The program is a 3 hours a week for 4 weeks certified program for licensed hair stylist seeking advanced hair knowledge that contributes to their licensed cosmetologists mandatory continuing education credit.
"America's Beauty Show is one of the largest cosmetology show in the country and I am thrilled to be debuting my Master Class Series there; to express my passion in educating licensed cosmetologists through advanced classes," said, Coral Lahiani.
Coral Lahiani is a creative, educator, talent curator and current board member of Cosmetologists Chicago. With more than 30 years professional experience in the hair and beauty space, Coral is devoted to educating and developing continuing education for licensed cosmetology professionals through a well curated creative curriculum for career success.
"At the American Beauty Show 2018, I will provide cosmetologists with a preview to showcase the master classes that will be taught at my salon loft in Fulton Market, Chicago. These master classes will help bring to life some of the topics like understanding hair texture, curl cultivation, color curl key, and color formulation,"
The Coral Lahiani Masterclass Series will be hosting licensed hair stylists, influencers, educators, brands and other stakeholders in booth 24069 at America's Beauty Show 2018 taking place at the McCormick Place (2301 S. King Drive Chicago, Illinois) from Friday, April 28th to Sunday, April 30th. At the expo, she will be giving introductions to her classes, creating conversations around textured hair, addressing issues, myths and misconceptions about working with textured hair.
To learn more about The Coral Lahiani Master Class Series, visit http://www.corallahiani.com.
ABOUT CORAL LAHIANI
Coral Lahiani is a luxe hair & beauty curator, creative and educator with more than 30 years of professional experience in the hair and beauty space in Chicago. As an educator and talent curator, Coral Lahiani has taught advanced classes to licensed professionals in Chicago cosmetology community working with renowned cosmetology institutes like Pivot Point, Joico and Jordan's Beauty Distributors.
Coral is the proprietress of The Coral Lahiani Institute for Advanced Cosmetology;
