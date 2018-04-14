NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Announces Move to a New and Improved Facility & Installation of Metal

The new office space will feature a much larger workspace for 3D scanning services and 3D printing systems.

Contact

Conor Kavanaugh

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.

***@neometrixtech.com Conor KavanaughNeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.

End

--Today, NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. announced that the company plans to move from their current location to a larger facility in Lake Mary, Florida. The move will officially take place on April 16. Existing customers won't have to go far to find their new facility, as it is located just a half mile from their current location – on the same street. The company announces these plans just before their 15anniversary takes place in May and anticipates the move to be very beneficial. The new facility will be located at:NeoMetrix new facility will be a much needed upgrade as company engineers will now have a workspace 3 times the size of their current office for 3D scanning and printing jobs. The new location features 2,700 square feet of space that includes both offices and a shop floor workspace for their engineers. The expanded manufacturing area will accommodate new technologies as well as expanding post-processing capabilities.By moving to this larger facility, NeoMetrix Technologies will also now have space to accommodate their new industrial metal 3D printing system: Metal X from Markforged. The Metal X 3D Printing system is an end-to-end manufacturing solution, providing users everything you need to go from design to fully functional parts in less than a day. The Metal X is up to 10x less expensive than alternative metal additive manufacturing technologies — and up to a 100x less than traditional fabrication technologies like machining or casting. Markforged's cloud-based printer management software, built-in touchscreen interface and automatic material tracking make the Metal X system the simplest way to manufacture metal parts.Based on Markforged's 4th generation composite 3D printing technology, the Metal X is a brand new kind of 3D printer. By printing metal powder bound in a plastic matrix, the safety risks associated with traditional metal 3D printing are eliminated while also enabling new features like closed-cell infill for reduced part weight and cost.The Metal X will initially launch withmaterial which combines high strength, corrosion resistance, and hardness, making it widely used in aerospace, medical and petroleum industries. These additional materials are on the horizon for the Metal X as well:: also known as marine grade stainless steel, this material exhibits very good corrosion resistance and excellent weldability.: combines good machinability, strength, and weldability. It can additionally be anodized with a good finish. We use it for many of the machined components in the Mark X.: one of the strongest aluminum alloys. With good fatigue strength and a high strength-to-weight ratio, this alloy is stronger than common structural steels (A36, 1018). We use it on the kinematic coupling in the bed of the Mark X. It's also common in aerospace and automotive racing.: air-hardened with excellent impact resistance. We use it for punches, dies, and form tooling on the Mark X.: provides great hardness and abrasion resistance (but not as tough as A-2). D-2 is often used for cutting tools.: Inconel's strength combined with its impressive heat resistance makes it ideal for heat and pressure shielding applications. This Nickel-based superalloy is commonly used in jet engines and medical applications, and is very hard to machine. It is also very chemically resistant.: Bearing the highest strength-to-weight ratio of any metal, Titanium 6-4 is ideal for lightweight applications and has both high tensile strength and fatigue resistance. This bio-compatible material is widely used in medical applications such as orthopedic joint replacements.The new facility will include a variety of other types of 3D printers such as a 3D Systems ProJet MultiJet (MJP) 2500, a Markforged Mark Two and a Markforged X7, as well as our Legacy Connex 350 and Stratasys uPrint. It will also allow for the company to expand in-house 3D scanning and reverse engineering services on larger parts which the previous facility was unable to accommodate.NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)is a leading provider of solutions for rapid product development throughout the southeastern United States, focusing on 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping. NeoMetrix is a value added reseller for SpaceClaim, Creaform and Geomagic Software. NeoMetrix is a licensed distributor of a variety of industry-leading 3D scanning and printing devices. NeoMetrix also offers engineering consulting and technical services that focus on assisting clients with improving product quality and reducing design cycles.· Contact NeoMetrixo (888) 696-7226· Visit their websiteNeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and the products included in this release are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.