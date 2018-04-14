News By Tag
Atlantic Homecare Awarded CHAP Accreditation
Community Health Accreditation Partner, Inc., (CHAP) announced today that Atlantic Homecare Services (Raleigh Office) has been awarded CHAP Accreditation under the CHAP Skilled Private Duty Nursing Standards of Excellence.
CHAP Accreditation demonstrates that Atlantic Homecare Services meets the industry's highest nationally recognized standards. The rigorous evaluation by CHAP focuses on structure and function, quality of services and products, human and financial resources and long-term viability. Simply stated, adherence to CHAP's standards leads to better quality care.
"By achieving CHAP Accreditation, Atlantic Homecare Services has shown a commitment to excellence,"
Atlantic Homecare Services provides a wide range of homecare services including non-medical companion care, personal care, adult private duty nursing, and pediatric private duty nursing in Virginia and North Carolina. Their professionals partner with clients and their families to provide services specific to you or your loved one's individual needs. Atlantic Homecare accepts private pay and most major private insurances. They are proud to serve our Veterans and are also a participating provider with Medicaid.
CHAP is an independent, not-for-profit, accrediting body for community-based health care organizations. Created in 1965, CHAP was the first to recognize the need and value for accreditation in community-based care. CHAP is the oldest national, community-based accrediting body with more than 9,000 agencies currently accredited nationwide. Through "deeming authority" granted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), CHAP has the regulatory authority to survey agencies providing home health, hospice and home medical equipment services, to determine if they meet the Medicare Conditions of Participation and CMS Quality Standards. CHAP's purpose is to define and advance the highest standards of community-based care.
For more information about the CHAP accreditation process, please visit the CHAP website at www.chapinc.org. For additional information on CHAP, please contact Michael Grogan, Executive Vice President, Operations & Industry Affairs, at 202.467.1706, or michael.grogan@
Atlantic Homecare Services (http://www.atlantichomecareservices.com/
Hampton Roads Office
4388 Holland Road, Suite 130
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Phone 757 227 9079
Fax 757 227 9521
Raleigh-Durham Office
6508 Falls of Neuse Rd, Suite 100
Raleigh, NC 27615
Phone 919 324 6917
Fax 866 422 4073
For PR and press inquiries please contact:
press@atlantichomecareservices.com
For more information about Atlantic Homecare Services, please visit their website at www.atlantichomecareservices.com or email info@atlantichomecareservices.com.
