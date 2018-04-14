News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bloomex sponsors Fed Cup by BNP Paribas in Montreal
Fed Cup is making its return to Montreal after Canada won against Kazakhstan by a score of 3-2 last year to secure their spot in the World Group II. Canada currently sits at no. 18 in the Fed Cup ranking.
As part of the sponsorship, Bloomex will be providing all florals for team locker rooms, the President's Box and courtside area, the VIP Lounge, and the Official Dinner as the events take place throughout the week.
"Bloomex is delighted to sponsor a second Canadian-hosted Fed Cup tie," says Sue McDonald, PR and Corporate Sponsorship Manager at Bloomex. "Canada is proud to have some of the strongest tennis players in the world. We look forward to welcoming Ukraine and to some exciting matches in Montreal."
About Bloomex Canada
Bloomex is the largest florist in Canada. Orders are taken and processed through the company's site at http://www.bloomex.ca or by phone, and then delivered to customers via local courier. In addition to flowers, Bloomex offers a variety of other gift items including plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, sweets and treats, balloons and other items. The companyserves Canada, the US, and Australia.
About Fed Cup
Fed Cup is the premier international team competition in women's tennis. It was launched in 1963 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the International Tennis Federation (ITF). It's now the world's largest annual international team competition in women's sport, with 95 nations taking part in 2017.
Media Contact
Heather Ireland
***@bloomex.ca
6132282727
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse