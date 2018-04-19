Rodney Allen Rippy will be nominated for a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Iconic Former Child Star of 1970 is being nominated by his peers to be considered for one of the highest acknowledgment in the entertainment industry

--, the iconic former child star of the 70s, and the national spokesperson for Jack-in-a-Box will be nominated for a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Mr. Rippy became an overnight sensation and a household name in 1974 at the tender age of three. Due to his cherubic face, exceptional talent, and effortless charm he landed the "It's too big to eat" Jumbo Jack commercial which became a cultural phenomenon. He was so popular he ended up being the national spokesperson for "Jack in the Box" until 1989. During the 1970s he quickly moved to television shows such as The Six Million Dollar Man, Marcus Welby, M.D., Police Story, The Odd Couple and The Harlem Globetrotters Popcorn Machine, and also starred in Mel Brooks' classic, Blazing Saddles. Rodney also made guest appearances on The Dinah Shore, Merv Griffin, Mike Douglas, Sonny & Cher, The Carpenters, and the Donny & Marie Show. Together with Donny Osmond, and pop icon Michael Jackson, he was a presenter on the first American Music Awards. He danced with Sammy Davis Jr. on Mr. Davis' variety show and even recorded an album with the hit single "Take Life a Little Easier." Mr.Rippy was the first and the only child to make it onto The Billboard Music Chart. Due to his cultural icon status of the times, his name was mentioned repeatedly in pop culture, in TV shows such as, What's Happening, The Jeffersons, and Good Times, plus Snoppy's cartoon strip by Charles Schultz. His face appeared on dozens of posters and magazine covers, along with memorabilia including his very own doll that talked, which was the first African American doll made by Mattel. Even today he has countless fans in the United States, Europe, and Asia, where he's still recognized, stopped for photos, interviews, and autographs. No child star since has measured up to his career and versatility in the industry. Now, decades later, he is still fondly remembered and loved. Since being an adorable and beloved child star, he has matured into a multitalented and diversified entrepreneur. In the early 2000s, he co-starred in David Spade's Dickie Roberts; Former Child Star. Currently, he's starring in the comedy web series, Howie Goes to Hollywood. Drunnette Peterson-Hill and Derrick T. Tuggle, who are longtime fans and co-star with Rodney on his latest project comedy web series "Howie Goes to Hollywood," plan to start a GoFundMe campaign to raise and donate money so they can nominate him for a star on Hollywood Blvd. They believe, "His star is long overdue and he deserves recognition for all he's accomplished in the entertainment industry." Rodney Allen Rippy is available for interviews. He can be reached through his publicist, Tatiana Davidov 818-984-4647, tatiana@davidov-pr.com