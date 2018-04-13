 
Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

OnlineSafetyDepot.com expands its line of Badger Wheeled Fire Extinguishers

OnlineSafetyDepot.com now offers an expanded line of Badger Wheeled Fire Extinguishers to include 50 lb and 125 lb models of ABC and Purple K Dry Chemical Fire Extinguishers to better meet the demands of its customers.
 
 
LEHI, Utah - April 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Online SafetyDepot.com has been in business for several years offering a wide variety of safety products for industrial, commercial, office, and residential settings. Our goal to continually provide high quality products and brands at competitive prices. To meet increased consumer demand, we are expanding our line of Badger Wheeled Fire Extinguishers.

Badger Fire Protection has provided superior fire safety products for commercial and industrial fire protection needs for over 120 years. Badger products comply with local codes and are approved or listed by the National Fire Protection Association, Underwriters Laboratories (U.S. and Canada), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the United States Coast Guard.

We have expanded our Badger Wheeled Fire Extinguisher product line to include 50 lb and 125 lb agent models of ABC Dry Chemical, and 50 lb and 125 lb agent models of Purple K Dry Chemical fire extinguishers. These models are rechargeable. The ABC Dry Chemical extinguishers are suited for combating Class A, Class B, and Class C fires. The Purple K Dry Chemical fire extinguishers are suited for fighting Class B and Class C fires. Badger fire extinguishers use non-toxic, ozone friendly extinguishing agents.

Dry chemical wheeled fire extinguishers are designed for use in large industrial and commercial settings such as offshore rigs, ship docks, refineries, large laboratories, chemical plants, aircraft ramps, remote construction sites, processing plants, storage, docking, and loading areas.

Wheeled fire extinguishers are designed for one-man operation. This requires that their design provide for a broad base of support, balanced weight distribution, sturdy and durable steel frames, semi pneumatic rubber tires, and a variety of specifications to help meet your unique firefighting needs, such as hose length and diameter, varying agent discharge times, UL Ratings of varying fire extinguishing capacities, etc.

OnlineSafetyDepot.com is pleased to be able to expand our offering of Badger Wheeled Fire Extinguishers to our valued customers. We plan to continue to expand our line of Badger Fire Protection products and express our appreciation for your business.

Please visit: http://onlinesafetydepot.com/product-category/fire-safety... for more information about the wheeled fire extinguishers offered by OnlineSafetyDepot.com

Additionally, you can learn more about wheeled fire extinguishers and the specifications of each here: http://onlinesafetydepot.com/wheeled-fire-extinguishers-s...

Trevor Perkes
***@onlinesafetydepot.com
Click to Share