News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
OnlineSafetyDepot.com expands its line of Buckeye Wheeled Fire Extinguishers
OnlineSafetyDepot.com now offers an expanded line of Buckeye Wheeled Fire Extinguishers to include 50, 100, 125, 150, 300 and 350 lbs models of ABC, Standard, and Purple K Dry Chemical Fire Extinguishers to better meet the demands of its customers
Buckeye Fire Equipment Company is one of most recognized and trusted brands in the fire safety industry. Because of its ability to consistently develop and manufacture high quality fire safety products that meet customer needs and regulatory requirements, and because of its focus on customer satisfaction through effective application of their quality management system, Buckeye has earned the prestigious ISO 9001-2008 Quality Certification.
This expansion of Buckeye Wheeled Fire Extinguishers includes 50 lb, 100 lb, 125 lb, 150 lb, 300 lb and 350 lb agent models of ABC, Standard, and Purple K Dry Chemical extinguishers. These heavy-duty fire extinguishers are UL and ULC listed, DOT compliant, and USCG approved. All models are rechargeable and suited for use on Class A, Class B, and Class C fires.
Dry chemical wheeled fire extinguishers are designed for use in large industrial and commercial settings such as offshore rigs, ship docks, refineries, large laboratories, chemical plants, aircraft ramps, remote construction sites, processing plants, storage, docking, and loading areas.
Wheeled fire extinguishers are designed for one-man operation. This requires that their design provide for a broad base of support, balanced weight distribution, sturdy steel frames, either semi pneumatic rubber tires or large diameter steel wheels, and a wide variety of specifications to help meet your unique firefighting needs, such as hose length and diameter, varying agent discharge times, UL Ratings of varying fire extinguishing capacities, etc.
OnlineSafetyDepot.com is pleased to offer this expanded line of Buckeye Wheeled Fire Extinguishers to our valued customers and express our appreciation for your business and request for additional Buckeye Fire Safety products.
Please visit: http://onlinesafetydepot.com/
Additionally, you can learn more about wheeled fire extinguishers and the specifications of each here: http://onlinesafetydepot.com/
Contact
Trevor Perkes
***@onlinesafetydepot.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse